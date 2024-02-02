Amazon Launches Rufus, a Generative AI Assistant for Online Shopping

Amazon launched a new AI-powered assistant – Rufus – and has integrated it into its mobile shopping app. According to the announcement, Rufus generative AI is powered by a language model trained on various datasets, including the company’s product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&A forums and web information.

Rufus is designed to assist users by responding to product inquiries, facilitating product comparisons and offering personalized recommendations for purchasing. Initially, Amazon said it is testing the feature with a small subset of users in the U.S. but intends to roll it out nationwide in the coming weeks.

“We’re launching Rufus in beta and starting to roll it out to customers in waves, beginning with a small subset of customers in the U.S. using our mobile app and progressively rolling it out to the rest of our U.S. customers in the coming weeks,” said Amazon.

To use Rufus, customers in the beta can start typing or speaking their questions into the search bar in Amazon’s mobile app and a Rufus chat dialog box will appear at the bottom of their screen. Customers can expand the chat dialog box to see answers to their questions, tap on suggested questions, and ask follow-up questions in the chat dialog box.

Rufus Empowers Customer’s Capabilities

Amazon’s generative AI feature empowers customers with various capabilities. It enables enhanced product research, providing valuable insights across categories such as headphone features, car detailing essentials, or clean beauty products.

Rufus tailors the shopping experience by prompting inquiries based on activities, events, or specific needs, helping customers discover relevant product categories. Additionally, it facilitates comparative analysis, highlighting differences between product categories like lip gloss and lip oil or drip versus pour-over coffee makers.

It also offers personalized recommendations for various occasions, from selecting Valentine’s Day gifts to finding the perfect dinosaur toy for a five-year-old. Moreover, customers can leverage Rufus to seek clarification on specific product features while browsing individual product detail pages, drawing from listing details, customer reviews, and community Q&As.

The AI model is a knowledgeable companion throughout the shopping journey, streamlining product exploration, comparison, and decision-making by leveraging its AI expertise and extensive product knowledge.

