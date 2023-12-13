Singapore’s Seraya Partners Closes $800 Million Fund for Data Centers and Green Energy

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Seraya Partners closed $800 million fund targeting new Asian infrastructure projects, with a focus on data centers and green energy.

Singapore-based private-equity firm Seraya Partners closed an $800 million fund targeting new infrastructure projects across Asian markets, with a focus on data centers and the green energy transition. The initiative is supported by investors including BlackRock and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Focused on mid-market opportunities, the fund aims to invest in infrastructure assets in Asia, with an average check size of $100 million.

The equity firm has strategically identified supply-and-demand gaps within the digital infrastructure and energy transition sector, making significant strides in deploying the fund. Nearly half of the funds have already been allocated to three key companies in Asia: data center operator Empyrion DC, offshore wind farm vessel operator Cyan Renewables and renewable energy firm Astrid Renew.

Seraya Partners’ new fund has secured capital from a diverse range of global institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurers and family offices spanning North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Data Center Infrastructure in APAC Region Gains Traction

Last year, the fund initiated a $400 million data center project in South Korea, managed by Empyrion DC. Established with the equity firm’s fund, Empyrion DC focuses on data centers in the APAC markets, particularly targeting green energy data center projects to address gaps in Asia’s developing data center industry.

The APAC region stands out as one of the rapidly growing markets in global data center developments, prominently led by countries such as Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and various Southeast Asian nations.

In a recent development, major tech companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft, have unveiled plans to invest $8.46 billion in Thailand, signaling their intent to establish data centers within the country.

Data centers play a crucial role as the backbone of the internet, ensuring the smooth flow of information and digital services. Companies are strategically looking to invest in this sector to actively contribute to the ongoing development of the evolving digital landscape in Asia.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson