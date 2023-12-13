Business News Report Technology
December 13, 2023

Singapore’s Seraya Partners Closes $800 Million Fund for Data Centers and Green Energy  

by
Published: December 13, 2023 at 6:30 am Updated: December 13, 2023 at 6:30 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 13, 2023 at 6:30 am

In Brief

Seraya Partners closed $800 million fund targeting new Asian infrastructure projects, with a focus on data centers and green energy.

Singapore’s Seraya Partners Closed $800 Million Asia-focused Infrastructure Fund for Data Centers and Green Energy

Singapore-based private-equity firm Seraya Partners closed an $800 million fund targeting new infrastructure projects across Asian markets, with a focus on data centers and the green energy transition. The initiative is supported by investors including BlackRock and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Focused on mid-market opportunities, the fund aims to invest in infrastructure assets in Asia, with an average check size of $100 million. 

The equity firm has strategically identified supply-and-demand gaps within the digital infrastructure and energy transition sector, making significant strides in deploying the fund. Nearly half of the funds have already been allocated to three key companies in Asia: data center operator Empyrion DC, offshore wind farm vessel operator Cyan Renewables and renewable energy firm Astrid Renew.

Seraya Partners’ new fund has secured capital from a diverse range of global institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurers and family offices spanning North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Data Center Infrastructure in APAC Region Gains Traction

Last year, the fund initiated a $400 million data center project in South Korea, managed by Empyrion DC. Established with the equity firm’s fund, Empyrion DC focuses on data centers in the APAC markets, particularly targeting green energy data center projects to address gaps in Asia’s developing data center industry.

The APAC region stands out as one of the rapidly growing markets in global data center developments, prominently led by countries such as Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and various Southeast Asian nations.

In a recent development, major tech companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft, have unveiled plans to invest $8.46 billion in Thailand, signaling their intent to establish data centers within the country.

Data centers play a crucial role as the backbone of the internet, ensuring the smooth flow of information and digital services. Companies are strategically looking to invest in this sector to actively contribute to the ongoing development of the evolving digital landscape in Asia.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Ultra Debuts ‘Josh Journey: Darkness Totems,’ a First PC Game Allowing NFT License Resale

by Victor Dey
December 13, 2023

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Extended Reality (XR) is Reshaping Business Dynamics: a Paradigm Shift in Training and Operations

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Sarvam AI Releases India’s First Hindi LLM ‘OpenHathi’, a Week After Raising $41 million

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023

Tether and Dai Rated Low in S&P Global’s Rating for Top Stablecoins

by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023

Donald Trump Unveils ‘Mugshot Edition’ Digital Trading NFT Cards

by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023

Snapchat Launches Generative AI Features That Lets Users Create Snaps Using Prompts 

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Sarvam AI Releases India’s First Hindi LLM ‘OpenHathi’, a Week After Raising $41 million
News Report Technology
Sarvam AI Releases India’s First Hindi LLM ‘OpenHathi’, a Week After Raising $41 million
by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023
Tether and Dai Rated Low in S&P Global’s Rating for Top Stablecoins
Markets News Report
Tether and Dai Rated Low in S&P Global’s Rating for Top Stablecoins
by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023
Donald Trump Unveils ‘Mugshot Edition’ Digital Trading NFT Cards
Art Business News Report
Donald Trump Unveils ‘Mugshot Edition’ Digital Trading NFT Cards
by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023
Snapchat Launches Generative AI Features That Lets Users Create Snaps Using Prompts 
News Report Technology
Snapchat Launches Generative AI Features That Lets Users Create Snaps Using Prompts 
by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.