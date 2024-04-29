Markets News Report Technology
April 29, 2024

Stripe Integrates Avalanche C-Chain To Support Direct AVAX Purchases

by
Published: April 29, 2024 at 11:30 am Updated: April 29, 2024 at 11:30 am

In Brief

Stripe announced its support for the Avalanche C-Chain, facilitating direct purchasing of AVAX tokens for retail customers.

Financial infrastructure platform Stripe announced its support for the Avalanche (AVAX) C-Chain, facilitating direct purchasing of AVAX tokens for retail customers.

Stripe develops a customizable widget for fiat-to-crypto onramp, integrated into Avalanche decentralized applications (dApps) encompassing decentralized exchanges (DEXs), non-fungible token (NFT) platforms, and digital wallets.

The Avalanche’s Core has also integrated with Stripe’s portal, expanding options for users to buy cryptocurrencies on the Avalanche network. This addition allows Core users to opt for Stripe as the purchase method and fund wallets through ACH, debit and credit cards.

As a native ecosystem wallet and product portfolio, Core offers users access to a range of features, including Avalanche Bridge, Staking, Discover, Development Tools, as well as Subnets. It extends support to Ethereum and Bitcoin, along with EVM blockchains, providing a comprehensive ecosystem for managing digital assets.

Furthermore, Stripe aims to provide an opportunity for users and Web3 companies who do not currently hold cryptocurrencies. It intends to streamline the process by handling all Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, payments, and compliance aspects. Stripe aims to offer a direct method for users to top up wallets with AVAX along with other tokens supported by the platform.

Presently, numerous Avalanche ecosystem partners have begun incorporating Stripe’s widget, encompassing GoGoPool, Avvy, Pakt, Zeroone, Halliday, The Arena, Shrapnel, and DeFi Kingdoms. The integration is set to facilitate the adoption of new-coming customers, bringing Web2 and Web3 technologies closer.

Stripe To Support Transactions In USDC Stablecoin

Serving businesses, Stripe facilitates payment acceptance and revenue growth. Recently, the project unveiled its intention to commence supporting transactions in Circle’s USDC stablecoin during the upcoming summer. Additionally, the integration of stablecoin payments into the platform’s checkout suite is scheduled to occur in several weeks, with settlements to fiat currency taking place “immediately.” 

This decision to include cryptocurrencies reflects the company’s broader re-engagement with crypto-based commerce.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

