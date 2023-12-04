China Announces Joint AI Cooperation With Japan and South Korea

At the 10th China-Japan-ROK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Busan, South Korea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged China, Japan, and South Korea to jointly bolster cooperation in advanced technology sectors like big data, blockchain, and artificial intelligence.

This call to action coincides with efforts to reinvigorate negotiations on the China-Japan-South Korea Free Trade Agreement.

Wang Yi highlighted the importance of these three countries in East Asia’s multilateral cooperation framework. He noted their significant role in regional development and the benefits to their populations. He underscored the need for an aggressive stance to drive regional and global development. This need is particularly pressing in response to the world economy’s slow recovery.

Wang Yi stressed the urgency of restarting free trade agreement negotiations, emphasizing the goal of regional economic integration and contributions toward the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area. This move aligns with the broader objective of fostering mutual benefits and win-win results among the three nations.

Multilateral Cooperation and Future Prospects

In his address, Wang Yi reflected on the history of cooperation among the three nations. He urged them to stay true to their original goals and adapt to new situations and environments. This approach involves respecting each other’s development paths. It also means handling sensitive issues to lay a firm foundation for stable, long-term trilateral cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted the need for deepening scientific and technological innovation, reinforcing cooperation in emerging tech fields, and enhancing the resilience of regional production networks. Wang Yi emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges and tackling global challenges like climate change and aging populations.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa echoed the sentiment of strengthened cooperation. They noted the significant potential of collaboration in various fields. They recognized the role this cooperation could play beyond Northeast Asia, contributing to regional and global peace and prosperity.

The parties agreed to facilitate the upcoming China-Japan-South Korea leaders’ meeting, exchanging views on pressing international and regional issues. They committed to deepening regional cooperation, maintaining peace, and addressing challenges in the Asia-Pacific region through dialogue and peaceful means. Wang Yi’s bilateral meetings with Park Jin and Yoko Kamikawa further underscored these commitments.

