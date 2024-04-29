Friend.Tech Postpones V2 Release To May 3rd To Implement FRIEND Token Airdrop Sharing For ‘Key’ Holders

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Friend.Tech implements new feature that involves the ability to share the FRIEND token airdrop with “Key” holders at the time of claiming.

Web3 social platform Friend.Tech (FRIEND) announced its consideration of implementing a new feature, which has been requested by the community. This feature involves the ability to share the FRIEND token airdrop with “Key” holders at the time of claiming. Consequently, the release of Friend.Tech V2 has been postponed to 10:30 am PT on May 3rd to allow the project team more time to implement this advancement.

The platform had initially scheduled the release of its second version for April 29th.

In addition to the announcement, Friend.Tech has produced a digital version of the V2 launch week poster, allowing for free minting on the ZORA non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. Physical copies of this poster will be distributed in various locations, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Miami.

1/2 Many of you have requested a way to share your $FRIEND airdrop with keyholders when you claim. We think this is a great idea. We'll need some more time to make this happen, so we're moving the launch to this Thursday at 10:30am PT. — friend.tech (@friendtech) April 29, 2024

Last week in preparation for the release of the V2 of the platform, its team published a post on social media platform X, saying that it has captured a snapshot before initiating the airdrop of FRIEND tokens to the community. The precise date of distribution remains undisclosed. However, there is speculation that it may occur when users’ point balances are migrated to the on-chain system.

Developed by pseudonymous Web3 creators Shrimp and Racer, Friend.Tech garnered significant interest within the community last year. The platform integrates social networking with cryptocurrency, offering a space for X influencers and users to monetize their communities through social tokens, which are built on Layer 2 network Base.

Within weeks of its debut, the platform quickly amassed over 100,000 users. However, it has similarly experienced a swift downturn in transaction volume, daily new user sign-ups, and fee revenue in less than three weeks.

The upcoming update to resurging Friend.Tech platform will introduce a Money Club feature, enabling communities to oversee shared treasuries and generate collectibles such as NFTs and meme tokens. Additionally, the platform will incorporate its own decentralized exchange.

Furthermore, the developers plan to implement an enhanced scoring system along with “custom curves.” Minor updates will be made to the user interface, including the introduction of customizable chats featuring polls, sweepstakes, and visual themes.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson