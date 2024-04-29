Bitget Wallet To Airdrop $5M In Tokens And GASU Rewards For BWB Points Holders

In Brief Bitget Wallet will reward BWB Points holders expressing gratitude to users for participation and support in the BWB Points airdrop event.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced that it plans to distribute tokens and GASU rewards, amounting to $5 million, to holders BWB Points–Bitget Wallet’s currency. The initiative aims to express gratitude to users for their participation and support in the BWB Points airdrop event.

Users are encouraged to swap over 100 USDT for an opportunity to receive a portion of the prize pool, which includes $200,000 in various tokens and 4.8 million in GASU. The event is scheduled to occur from 12:00 UTC on April 29th until 18:00 UTC on May 13th.

To participate, users are required to enter the launchpool by locating the 11th Fair Launchpool event in the wallet application and pressing the button “Start interaction.” Additionally, they will be offered to link their social media platform X account to repost the publication and like the event’s post.

Every holder of BNB Points is entitled to claim 20 GASU to subsidize their gas fees. The GASU assets will be deposited into the user’s Rewards Account two days after they are claimed. Over the course of the event, users holding BWB Points whose accumulated swap volume will exceed 100 USDT in Bitget Wallet will qualify to share in the $200,000 prize pool.

Users swapping over 100 USDT will have the opportunity to earn $50 per individual, with a total of 4,000 winners selected through a raffle, while the rewards pool of 4.8 million GASU will distribute 20 GASU rewards to all BWB Points holders.

What Is Bitget Wallet?

Bitget Wallet serves as a decentralized multi-chain digital wallet that incorporates various features, including Wallet, Swap, NFT Market, DApp Browser, and Discover. With connectivity to over 90 major blockchains, the wallet facilitates seamless interaction across multiple networks. Additionally, it functions as a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, providing users access to optimal prices from DEXs and offering a diverse selection of premium cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Founded in Singapore in May 2018, Bitget Wallet serves nearly 6 million users across 168 countries and regions spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recently, Bitget Wallet conducted an airdrop event that lasted over six weeks for BWB Points. The event has now concluded and entered a one-week period for points verification. As per X announcement, the conversion of BWB Points is set to commence shortly.

