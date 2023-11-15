News Report
November 15, 2023

AWS, Google and Microsoft Will Invest $8.5 Billion in Thailand to Establish Data Centers

Published: November 15, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft will invest a total of $8.46 billion in Thailand to build data centers in the country.

AWS, Google, Microsoft Invest $8.5 bln in Thailand

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft are set to invest a total of $8.46 billion in Thailand, with each company contributing $2.8 billion. As per government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, these funds will be utilized for the establishment of data centers within the country.

In the coming 15 years, AWS intends to construct a data center, allocating a budget of $5 billion for the project. The Thailand prime minister emphasized that this investment will boost the country’s tech prowess.

Moreover, Microsoft and Google are currently structuring the investment plans for large data centers within the country. 

Big Tech’s Data Centers Plans for Asia Pacific 

Earlier this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com, revealed its intention to invest $6 billion in Malaysia to establish an infrastructure hub over the next 14 years. This move signifies the company’s broader plan to create AWS Infrastructure Regions throughout Southeast Asia.

Last year, Google opened its third data center in Singapore, bringing the company’s long-term investments in local data centers to $850 million. This expansion strengthens the tech ecosystem of the country in the areas of skills, innovation and sustainability. The company also announced plans to open data centers in Japan.

AWS, Google and Microsoft’s collaboration for Thailand is indicative of the growing significance of Southeast Asia’s tech industry. It showcases the region’s attractiveness as a key hub for cloud computing and data storage.

The investment is anticipated to fortify Thailand’s position in the digital economy, fostering technological advancements and economic growth.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3.

