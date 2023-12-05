Business Markets News Report
December 05, 2023

BlackRock and Bitwise Revise Bitcoin ETF Proposals, Awaiting SEC Approval Amid Market Surge

by
Published: December 05, 2023 at 12:54 am Updated: December 05, 2023 at 12:54 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 05, 2023 at 12:54 am

In Brief

BlackRock and Bitwise have updated their applications for spot bitcoin ETFs with the SEC, signaling ongoing discussions and anticipation in the market, as Bitcoin’s price reacts positively to the potential of SEC approval.

BlackRock and Bitwise have recently amended their S-1 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for proposed spot bitcoin ETFs, indicating a potential advance in the discussion of cryptocurrency fund approvals.

On Monday, BlackRock, a leader in asset management, filed an updated application for its much-anticipated spot bitcoin ETF. Bitwise, another significant player in the field, followed suit with a similar update, suggesting concerted efforts in the cryptocurrency ETF space.

Despite the SEC’s history of delaying or not approving spot bitcoin funds, these recent filings suggest that discussions might be ongoing behind the scenes. Analysts speculate that these moves could be a result of detailed discussions between the issuers and the SEC.

Possible Progress in BlackRock ETF Discussions

An analyst James Seyffart noted the influx of spot bitcoin ETF amendments, indicating active engagement between the SEC and issuers. These developments are seen as positive signs of progress in ironing out regulatory concerns.

The updated filing from BlackRock includes new language emphasizing efforts to monitor unusual price movements and a stronger focus on anti-money laundering compliance. It also features an audited statement from PricewaterhouseCoopers, highlighting the seriousness of BlackRock’s commitment to regulatory adherence.

Amid speculation over the SEC’s possible readiness to approve a spot bitcoin fund, Bitcoin’s price has surged significantly. The cryptocurrency has seen a 20.6% increase over the past month, trading just under $42,000, reflecting market optimism.

The updates to the ETF proposals by BlackRock and Bitwise indicate a maturing landscape for cryptocurrency funds. The market’s response to these developments underscores the high anticipation for SEC approval. This potential approval could significantly impact the future of cryptocurrency ETFs and the broader financial market.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bastion’s COO Caroline Friedman Says “Regulatory Compliance Key to Building Customer Trust”

by Victor Dey
December 04, 2023

MongoDB Integrates Atlas Vector Search with AWS’ Amazon Bedrock to Boost Generative AI Models

by Victor Dey
December 01, 2023

Seraph Studio Launches ARPG Web3 Game ‘SERAPH: In The Darkness’ on Arbitrum One

by Victor Dey
November 30, 2023

ChatGPT Turns One: A Year Marked by Growth and Controversy

by Kumar Gandharv
November 30, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bebop Expands DeFi Operations with Innovative JAM Liquidity Model

by Nik Asti
December 04, 2023

NFTs Are Enhancing Hospitality Experiences In More Ways Than One

by Gregory Pudovsky
December 04, 2023

Top 5 AI Video Generators Shaping the Generative AI Landscape in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 04, 2023

IBM Unveils New Quantum Computing Chip, Sets Stage for Large Systems by 2033

by Alisa Davidson
December 04, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bebop Expands DeFi Operations with Innovative JAM Liquidity Model
Business News Report
Bebop Expands DeFi Operations with Innovative JAM Liquidity Model
by Nik Asti
December 4, 2023
NFTs Are Enhancing Hospitality Experiences In More Ways Than One
News Report
NFTs Are Enhancing Hospitality Experiences In More Ways Than One
by Gregory Pudovsky
December 4, 2023
Top 5 AI Video Generators Shaping the Generative AI Landscape in 2023
News Report Technology
Top 5 AI Video Generators Shaping the Generative AI Landscape in 2023
by Kumar Gandharv
December 4, 2023
IBM Unveils New Quantum Computing Chip, Sets Stage for Large Systems by 2033
News Report Technology
IBM Unveils New Quantum Computing Chip, Sets Stage for Large Systems by 2033
by Alisa Davidson
December 4, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.