TON Foundation Collaborates With HashKey Group To Expand Fiat Accessibility For Asia-Pacific Telegram Users

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief TON Foundation partnered with Hashkey Group to enhance the accessibility of fiat on/off ramps within Telegram wallets.

TON Foundation, the team behind the Layer 1 blockchain The Open Network (TON), revealed a new partnership agreement with Hashkey Group, a cryptocurrency trading platform operating under Hong Kong regulatory compliance.

Under this collaboration, the TON Foundation aims to enhance the accessibility of fiat on/off ramps within the messaging application Telegram’s wallets. Additionally, the joined initiative intends to explore avenues to improve support for early-stage projects within the TON ecosystem. Furthermore, the partnership will facilitate the TON Foundation to explore treasury management solutions offered by HashKey Group.

Livio Weng, the Chief Operating Officer of HashKey Group, expressed the intention to enhance the fiat on-and-off ramp experience, aiming to integrate cryptocurrency seamlessly into daily life. This initiative seeks to promote accessibility and innovation within the TON ecosystem.

The TON blockchain ecosystem has grown significantly in recent months, and it has been marked by various notable initiatives. Recently, TonX Studio an ecosystem partner of the blockchain, has announced intentions to create a $5 million fund to expedite the growth of the TON blockchain.

This announcement followed Telegram‘s plans to introduce TON payments for advertisements and implement revenue sharing for Telegram communities.

As of this writing, the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain, TON, is traded at $7.08, showing an increase of more than 36% over the past seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Over the last month, the cryptocurrency has witnessed notable growth, soaring by 97%.

HashKey Group Launches HashKey Global Exchange, Reveals Ethereum Layer 2 Rollup Development

HashKey Group oversees multiple businesses related to digital assets, encompassing HashKey Exchange, HashKey NFT, HashKey Tokenization platform, and HashKey Capital.

Recently, the company expanded its offerings by launching a new cryptocurrency exchange called HashKey Global. This platform aims to provide individuals within overseas Chinese communities and Southeast Asian countries an entry to trading over 21 cryptocurrencies. Moreover, the company has unveiled its latest development, the Ethereum Layer 2 rollup known as HashKey Chain, with plans for the mainnet launch scheduled in 2025.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson