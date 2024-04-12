This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, Web3, and Crypto (8-12.04)

To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The past week has seen a surge in strategic investments across Web3, AI, and cryptocurrencies, as stakeholders intensify their commitment to innovation and advancement.

The past week has witnessed a flurry of strategic investments and bold initiatives across the realms of Web3, AI, and cryptocurrencies. From government-led pledges to corporate ventures, stakeholders are doubling down on their commitments to innovation and advancement. Let’s check out the latest investment projects that have captured the attention of industry players and observers alike.

Trudeau Unveils $1.8B Boost for Canada’s AI Sector, Pledges Innovation and Safety.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has announced a $1.8 billion investment to strengthen the nation’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector, aiming to maintain its competitive edge. The package includes initiatives to enhance AI infrastructure, support startups, and establish an AI safety institute. Trudeau emphasised AI’s role in driving economic growth and innovation. The funding, primarily directed towards computing capabilities and startup support, also includes provisions for workforce re-skilling and safety measures. This comprehensive approach underscores Canada’s leadership in AI innovation and its commitment to fostering a robust AI ecosystem.

Microsoft AI CEO Unveils Long-Term Investment Plan for UK, Launches New AI Hub in London

Microsoft AI is set to make a strategic, long-term investment in the United Kingdom, as announced by CEO Mustafa Suleyman. The tech giant plans to establish a significant presence in the region by launching a new AI hub in London, aiming to tap into the abundant pool of AI talent and expertise available. Suleyman highlighted the company’s commitment to hiring passionate innovators to work on challenging AI questions, signalling their dedication to advancing AI technologies. This move follows Suleyman’s recent appointment to lead Microsoft AI and underscores the company’s focus on expanding its AI initiatives globally. The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from both the AI community and political figures in the UK, positioning the country as a key player in the global AI landscape.

LBank Labs Fuels Peaq Network’s Expansion with Strategic Investment

LBank Labs has made a strategic move by investing in Peaq Network, a significant step forward as Peaq prepares for its mainnet launch and initial public offering. This investment is part of a larger $15 million funding round, signalling a strong endorsement of Peaq’s vision to revolutionise Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). Peaq Network’s innovative approach to blockchain technology tailored for DePIN includes ready-to-use Modular DePIN Functions, empowering devices and machines to conduct transactions and interact autonomously.

With support from investors like Borderless Capital, Generative Venture, and Spartan Group, alongside LBank Labs, Peaq Network is positioned for exponential growth and real-world impact. The partnership reflects LBank Labs’ dedication to boosting innovation in the blockchain sphere and its commitment to projects driving tangible change in the web3 ecosystem. As Peaq Network advances towards its Mainnet launch, this investment represents a milestone in its journey towards a more efficient, secure, and interconnected world powered by decentralised applications and autonomous devices.

Microsoft’s $2.9 Billion Investment Accelerates AI and Cloud Infrastructure Growth in Japan, Fuels Digital Skilling and Cybersecurity Initiatives.

Microsoft has announced its plans to invest a substantial US$2.9 billion over the next two years in bolstering its hyper-scale cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Japan, alongside initiatives aimed at enhancing digital skilling, research, and cybersecurity.

The announcement, timed to coincide with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s formal visit to the US, highlights the tactical significance of the cooperation. The investment would help train three million people in AI technologies, establish the first Microsoft Research Asia lab in Tokyo, Japan, and expand the capabilities of online computing and artificial intelligence. Additionally, Microsoft is showcasing its commitment to advancing innovation and security in Japan’s digital environment.

