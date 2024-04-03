Telegram-Based Game Notcoin To Release NOT Token On April 20th

Game project within the Telegram ecosystem, Notcoin, disclosed its plan to launch its token, NOT, on April 20th.

Game and meme project within the messaging application Telegram ecosystem, Notcoin, disclosed its plan to launch its token, NOT, on April 20th.

According to the announcement, Notcoin‘s non-fungible tokens (NFT) are now available for early trading and pricing on Getgems, the NFT trading platform within the TON ecosystem. Moreover, users can acquire wNOT through the NFT fractionalization service Shardify, which can later be exchanged for NOT tokens following the token generation event (TGE).

wNOT is a fungible token whose value is tied to the price of Notcoin Pre-market NFT. Similarly, the price of Notcoin Pre-market vouchers is purportedly linked to the value of Notcoin. Consequently, the price of wNOT reflects the market’s interest in Notcoin, as users can purchase or generate any desired quantity of wNOT via NFT submission and utilize it as they see fit.

However, due to its reliance on the market dynamics of Notcoin and Notcoin Pre-market NFT, the price of wNOT may experience significant fluctuations.

Notcoin Reveals Impressive User Engagement and Activity Metrics, Registers Over Eight Trillion Total Taps

The Notcoin team also provided statistics highlighting the project’s activity within the Telegram ecosystem. According to data, over the past three months, a significant number of individuals, totaling 35,197,397, have engaged in Notcoin mining, emphasizing the project’s popularity and community involvement.

Additionally, notable metrics include a total of 8,887,768,144,901 taps registered, with 2 million users achieving the “diamond hand” league status. Furthermore, a substantial amount of Notcoin, totaling 17,461,531,048,942, has been burned. Notably, 94% of Notcoin users were referred to by friends.

Notcoin is a social clicker game created by Open Builders–the entity supporting projects on the TON blockchain. Through gameplay, users can accumulate an in-game currency, Notcoin. Players who amass higher earnings ascend a global leaderboard, segmented into various tiers ranging from Silver League to Diamond League.

The game concluded its “mining phase” on April 1st, temporarily halting gameplay. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that it will resume following the launch of the NOT token.

Recently, the platform disclosed its tokenomics, unveiling a distribution model reminiscent of Bitcoin’s, wherein users are incentivized to mine coins through their efforts. All coins will be distributed as a very thin layer, with an average miner allocation of approximately 0.0003% across a user base of 34 million individuals.

