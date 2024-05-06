Layer 2 Network Linea Initiates ZeroLend’s ZERO Token Claiming For Airdrop Users And Investors

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Linea opens ZERO tokens for claiming, allowing users to claim them regardless of whether they have farmed the tokens on other blockchains.

Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution project Linea announced that the ZERO token is now available on its platform. Users are now able to claim ZERO tokens on Linea, irrespective of whether they have previously farmed them on other blockchains.

Airdrop users as well as investors, have the option to claim the upfront ZERO tokens and subsequently stake the remaining tokens.

The ZERO token, an ERC-20 token native to Linea, functions as a utility and governance token within the ecosystem of ZeroLend, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol. It is designed to enable seamless bridging across different blockchain networks using LayerZero technology.

Additionally, the Zero Gravity points and earlyZERO tokens, non-transferrable ERC-20 tokens allocated to early adopters, accumulated by users will automatically convert into ZERO tokens, which will then be displayed on the rewards page.

Users can also stake ZERO tokens to access staking rewards, engage in voting and governance activities, and receive airdrops from partner projects like Pyth.

The duration of token staking directly impacts the magnitude of rewards received and the degree of influence in governance matters. Additionally, stakers receive a bonus ranging from 5% to 20% if they maintain the stake for over one year.

The snapshot for token distribution will be taken at a later date, nearer to the token generation event (TGE). At the TGE, after the automatic conversion of earlyZERO and Zero Gravity points, ZERO tokens will be accessible for claiming and staking through the rewards webpage.

ZERO knowledge

ZERO lend

ZERO is live #OnLinea



Summoning all Lineans ⚡️Show your support for the amazing team committed to building something great on our network.



🐸 Where the croaksters at? https://t.co/08HHQdsnGY — Linea (@LineaBuild) May 6, 2024

ZERO Token Trading Goes Live On Major Crypto Exchanges

ZeroLend is the largest lending market across various Layer 2 solutions, encompassing Linea, zkSync, Manta, Blast, and X Layer. Its primary areas of focus include liquid restaking tokens (LRTs)lending, governance, real-world assets (RWAs) lending, and account abstraction.

Concurrently with the announcement, ZeroLend’s ZERO token became available for trading on several prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. These exchanges include OKX, Bybit, Kucoin, Bitget, MEXC, HTX, Gate, and Poloniex.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson