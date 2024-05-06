Markets News Report Technology
May 06, 2024

Robinhood Crypto Receives Wells Notice From Securities And Exchange Commission Over Alleged Securities Violations

Published: May 06, 2024
In Brief

Robinhood Crypto was issued a Wells notice by the US SEC, pertaining to its crypto listings, custody procedures, and platform operations.

Cryptocurrency trading services provider Robinhood Crypto was issued a Wells notice by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff. This notice pertains to various aspects of the service’s operations, including cryptocurrency listings, custody procedures, and platform operations, among other areas.

Wells Notices serve as initial notifications informing companies that the SEC has gathered adequate information to potentially initiate an enforcement action against them. Typically, these notices result in regulatory actions taken by the SEC.

Robinhood Crypto has been notified by the SEC of a “preliminary determination” suggesting potential charges for violations of Sections 15(a) and 17A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Thus, the regulator can potentially implement civil injunctive measures, public administrative proceedings, and cease-and-desist proceedings. Remedial measures sought may include injunctions, disgorgement, civil financial penalties, and censure, among others. 

SEC Cracks Down On Crypto Companies. Uniswap And Consensys Receive Wells Notices

Robinhood Crypto provides a platform for trading a wide range of cryptocurrencies at competitive rates, enabling users to buy, sell, and store them. Currently, the platform supports trading for 24 cryptocurrencies, including popular choices like BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE, among others. When participating in cryptocurrency trading on Robinhood Crypto, users can earn a portion of their trade value back in BTC as a reward. The amount of this reward is calculated based on the total volume of cryptocurrency trades executed during the month.

Last year, Robinhood Markets, the brokerage firm behind the Robinhood Crypto, received an investigative subpoena from the SEC concerning the listing of cryptocurrencies. 

Recently, the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap and Ethereum development studio Consensys also received Wells Notices from the SEC. Subsequently, Consensys took legal action against the SEC, expressing concerns that classifying ETH as a security could impede the United States’ utilization of Ethereum and other blockchain technologies.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

