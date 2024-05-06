QuickSwap Deploys On X Layer Mainnet And Expands Polygon CDK Network With Citadel Launch

In Brief QuickSwap has deployed on the X Layer mainnet and launched Citadel on Dragon DEX, expanding its Polygon CDK series network.

Polygon-based Layer 2 decentralized application (dApp) for ERC-20 token swaps, QuickSwap, announced it is deployed on the X Layer mainnet. Concurrently, it has launched the Citadel on the Dragon decentralized exchange (DEX), thus expanding its Polygon CDK series network.

X Layer operates as Ethereum Layer 2 network driven by zero-knowledge proofs, aiming to bridge the OKX cryptocurrency centralized exchange with Ethereum communities. It has been built using the Polygon CDK technology stack and is engineered to ensure interoperability with various Layer 2 blockchains.

With over 200 projects expressing interest in building and deploying on the network, X Layer emerges as an attractive Layer 2 solution, driving growth within both the OKX and Polygon ecosystems. Moreover, the network provides users with instant finality, consolidated liquidity, strong security measures, and high scalability, among various other advantages.

With QuickSwap now operational on the X Layer mainnet, members of the OKX community can engage with decentralized finance (DeFi) activities on the network through advanced swaps, liquidity provision (LP), and farming opportunities.

Furthermore, by launching the mainnet on X Layer, QuickSwap aims at stimulating the activity and expansion on it at an accelerated pace, simultaneously fostering a stronger cohesion between the Polygon and OKX communities.

X Layer offers significant liquidity through QuickSwap, with additional plans underway to introduce new token pairs, farming rewards, campaigns, and other initiatives. As the partnership between QuickSwap and X Layer develops and strengthens, the dragon DEX will further facilitate the network’s growth and adoption.

What Is QuickSwap?

QuickSwap is a DEX and automated market maker (AMM) operating across multiple platforms, including Polygon, Polygon zkEVM, and Dogechain. It enables users to engage in swapping, LP, farming, staking, and perpetual swaps trading at minimal transaction costs. Hosting the DragonFi ecosystem, QuickSwap is committed to offering a wide array of products and services that extend traditional DeFi offerings, including a decentralized perpetual exchange, gaming hub, and various other features.

