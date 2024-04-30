Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Share this article







by Zhauhazyn Shaden by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Changpeng Zhao, former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today. He pleaded guilty last November to violating the Bank Secrecy Act. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recommended a three-year prison term, highlighting the gravity of his transgressions. This starkly contrasts the potential 18 months outlined in his plea agreement.

Visions of the Parties

As Zhao‘s sentencing approaches, the U.S. DOJ and his defense team will present their cases on the appropriate duration of his incarceration, with the DOJ advocating for a lengthier term.

The DOJ cites the substantial volume of funds passing through Binance without requisite KYC or anti-money laundering checks to support its stance. Conversely, Zhao’s defense, backed by testimonials from acquaintances, asserts his contrition, efforts to remedy the situation, and commitment to not re-offend, advocating for house arrest and probation instead of imprisonment.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the judge, who possesses broad discretion in determining the appropriate sentence, weighing factors such as deterrence and the impact on the crypto community.

Despite Zhao’s potential to appeal, legal experts suggest it would be challenging to overturn the decision, emphasizing the rarity of circuit courts reversing district court-imposed sentences. While some may view the DOJ’s request skeptically, others argue it reflects the nuances of plea negotiations and doesn’t necessarily implicate bad faith. Zhao’s cooperation and plea agreement may earn him leniency, though the ultimate sentence remains subject to the judge’s discretion.

Why is C.Z. being sentenced?

Binance facilitated over 1.5 million virtual currency transactions, amounting to nearly $900 million (€840.9 million), contravening U.S. sanctions.

According to prosecutors, Zhao was aware of Binance’s obligation to implement anti-money laundering measures. However, he allegedly instructed the company to obfuscate customers’ U.S. locations to circumvent compliance with U.S. regulations.

American authorities asserted that Zhao consciously turned a blind eye to illicit activities, allowing transactions to flow unchecked, thereby aiding endeavors linked to child exploitation, drug trafficking, and terrorist financing.

In a filing submitted last week, the US Justice Department contended that a calculated pursuit of user acquisition, company growth, and personal enrichment drove Zhao’s strategic choice to flout U.S. regulations. Conversely, Zhao’s legal team contends that he should not face any prison sentence, highlighting his voluntary decision to travel from the UAE, where he and his family reside, to the U.S. to plead guilty, despite the absence of an extradition treaty between the UAE and the U.S. Furthermore, they underscored the unprecedented nature of imprisoning individuals for comparable breaches of the Bank Secrecy Act.

Community Bets CZ Will Serve Less

Speculation looms regarding the actual duration of Zhao’s incarceration. Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market platform, suggests a different narrative. Traders on the platform forecast a possibility of Zhao’s release in under six months, with shares trading at approximately 84 cents for the “less than six months” contract. This sentiment underscores a belief that Zhao might serve a shorter term than initially anticipated.

Analysis of transaction data reveals varying probabilities, with a 17% chance of Zhao serving 6-11 months and a 17% chance of a 12-17 month sentence. Overall, the market projects a high likelihood of Zhao’s release within two years, with a 2% probability of a 30 to 35-month sentence, aligning closely with federal recommendations.

Letters of Support

The potential for a reduced sentence hinges partly on letters of support submitted to the court. As Wu Blockchain reports, alongside C.Z.’s plea for leniency, a total of 161 letters from family and friends have been submitted in his support. Notable figures among these include former U.S. Ambassador to China Max S. Baucus, Morgan Stanley Managing Director Sean Yang, and members of the ruling family of the UAE. However, C.Z.’s sister, Jessica Zhao, acknowledged her brother’s mistakes while highlighting his altruistic endeavors, particularly citing Binance’s responsible handling of customer funds compared to other platforms. Similarly, He Yi characterized C.Z. as a guardian of the cryptocurrency industry’s frontier, likening it to the Wild West. Meanwhile, C.Z.’s wife, Yang Weiqing, highlighted Binance’s charitable contributions, such as the significant donation to disaster relief efforts in Japan in 2018. These statements underscore C.Z.’s case’s complexity, reflecting support for his character and acknowledgment of his errors.

CZ 在周二提交给负责此案的法官的一封信中道歉，他表示应该在币安建立必要的合规控制措施，展望未来希望支持生物技术初创公司和年轻人，此外还有其他 161 封家人、朋友希望宽大处理的支持信。包括前美国驻中国大使 Max S. Baucus、摩根士丹利董事总经理 Sean Yang… — 吴说区块链 (@wublockchain12) April 24, 2024

Community Sentiment

As a prominent figure within the community, Zhao has garnered widespread respect for his contributions and innovations, leading to an outpouring of encouragement and well-wishes during this uncertain time. While there may be a range of reactions, the predominant response is one of standing behind Zhao as he faces the legal proceedings ahead.

No matter what happens I support @cz_binance 🙌



Just because “Crypto would not be where it is today without him.”



We owe him more for what he have done 🙏#FreeCZ pic.twitter.com/GptzpHGMAj — Crypto Raven💎 (@hiRavenCrypto) April 30, 2024

All the best @cz_binance whatever happens today, just know we are here for you. — Bull.BnB (@bull_bnb) April 30, 2024

Planning a Comeback

My next project. @GiggleAcademy (No logo yet)



Free basic (grade 1-12 ish) education, for all.

No revenue.

Gamified.

Adaptive.



Read the Concept Paper at https://t.co/knqmZF0sQ8



We are HIRING. Small team, work directly with CZ. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) March 19, 2024

CZ is wasting no time in plotting his return to the forefront of innovation. He recently unveiled plans for a web platform geared towards reshaping online education. With the announcement of his latest venture, Giggle Academy, CZ envisions a future where basic education, up to grade 12, is accessible to all, free of charge. Promising a gamified and adaptive learning experience, the platform seeks to reshape traditional education. As CZ extends the invitation to join his pioneering endeavor, it’s evident that his entrepreneurial spirit remains as vibrant as ever.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Zhauhazyn is a copywriter and sociology major. Fascinated by the intricate dynamics of Science and Technology Studies, she delves deep into the realm of Web3 with a fervent passion for blockchain. More articles Zhauhazyn Shaden