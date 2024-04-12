Binance Introduces Omni Network As 52nd Launchpool Project, Opens BNB And FDUSD Staking For OMNI

In Brief Binance introduced the 52nd project on the Binance Launchpool Omni Network, enabling users to stake BNB and FDUSD to acquire OMNI tokens.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced it has introduced the 52nd project on the Binance Launchpool Omni Network (OMNI), enabling users to stake BNB and FDUSD for four days to acquire OMNI tokens.

The farming activity will commence on April 13th at 12:00 AM UTC and continue until April 16th at 11:59 PM UTC. The exchange plans to list the OMNI token on April 17th at 12:00 PM UTC, enabling trading pairs between OMNI and USDT, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY. The total supply of OMNI tokens is 100 million, while the initial circulating supply represents 10.39% of this total. For Binance Launchpool rewards, Omni Network allocates 3.5% of the maximum token supply.

OMNI Token: Fueling Omni Network And Powering Ethereum’s Rollup Ecosystem

Omni Network is a Layer 1 blockchain engineered to incorporate Ethereum’s rollup ecosystem into a unified framework. Employing it enables developers to craft globally accessible applications, tapping into Ethereum’s liquidity.

The OMNI token is the native token for the Omni Network, fulfilling roles in governance, staking, and transaction processing currency for Omni EVM and representing a payment mechanism providing resources for gas. Moreover, the token is essential for Ethereum‘s rollup ecosystem as it can be converted into a gas resource, enabling transactions across any Ethereum rollup. The project’s introduction of the gas marketplace streamlines gas payments across all rollups.

In 2022, Omni Network raised $18.1 million through two rounds of private token sales. During the Seed Round, 9.1% of the total token supply was sold at a rate of $0.18 per one OMNI token, while in the Series A round, 11% of the total token supply was sold at $1.50 per one OMNI token. This amounts to 20.1% of the total OMNI token supply sold during the private rounds.

Recently, Omni Network revealed its intention to launch the Genesis airdrop. Eligibility for the airdrop was retrospectively defined on April 3rd, allowing users now to claim their rewards over the period of 45 days.

