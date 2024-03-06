Telegram Launches AI Chatbot as Business Feature, Sells TON Shares to Mirana Ventures for $8M

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Telegram plans to launch AI chatbot for business accounts in March, while partnering with Mirana Ventures to offer Telegram Advertising Platform to its projects.

Cloud-based instant messaging application Telegram‘s CEO, Pavel Durov, announced the launch of the first set of Telegram business features. According to him, users now can transform their personal Telegram accounts into business accounts.

Switching to a business account will enable users “to add their location and opening hours, organize chats with colour labels, use automatic greeting/away messages and shortcuts for quick replies,” said Pavel Durov in a Telegram post.

Furthermore, additional Telegram business features will be introduced this month with one of them transforming the way individuals engage with AI. Telegram Business accounts will be able to integrate an AI chatbot, serving as an invisible secretary to respond to specific or all chats.

Additionally, a new bot application programming interface (API) for developers will be released later this month, and all these features will be accessible without any charges.

Telegram Expands Advertising Platform Globally

Telegram is a cloud-based, cross-platform, and encrypted instant messaging service accessible across various platforms and used by people globally. As of last year, the application reported having 800 million monthly users.

Telegram Advertising Platform will become available to advertisers in nearly a hundred new countries this month. In these countries, channel owners will receive 50% of the revenue generated by Telegram through channel advertisements. The platform plans to facilitate advertisement payments and withdrawals exclusively using TON, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network blockchain.

Recently, Pavel Durov announced plans to manage Telegram’s TON supply by selling surplus holdings to long-term investors to prevent potential overconcentration of TON within its holdings. Subsequently, venture capital firm Mirana Ventures collaborated with TON blockchain and purchased TON on the secondary market for $8 million.

Under the partnership, Mirana Ventures will also gain exclusive access to the Telegram Advertising Platform, which will allow the venture firm and its partners, including Ethereum Layer 2 Blockchain Mantle Network and cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, to employ customized advertising strategies aimed at promoting community engagement and expansion within the TON ecosystem.

As of the writing time, TON is valued at $2.75, indicating an increase of nearly 1%, based on data sourced from CoinMarketCap.

Telegram’s recent developments, global advertising expansion, and strategic cryptocurrency management highlight its commitment to innovation, shaping its path as an accessible and user-friendly application in the evolving digital landscape.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson