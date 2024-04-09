HashKey Group Prepares To Launch Ethereum Layer 2 Network, HashKey Chain

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HashKey Group plans to release its Ethereum Layer 2 network, HashKey Chain with testnet scheduled to launch this year.

Digital asset financial services group based in Hong Kong, HashKey Group, revealed plans to release its Ethereum Layer 2 network, HashKey Chain (HSK). This initiative, first made public during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival earlier today, plans to bolster the growth of the HashKey Web3 ecosystem.

HashKey Chain utilizes zero-knowledge-proof technology to provide users with cost-effective and developer-friendly on-chain solutions. Incentives for ecosystem contributors will be facilitated via the HashKey platform’s currency, HSK.

The network is scheduled to launch the testnet by the end of this year, with the mainnet anticipated in 2025.

The network receives services from HashKey Cloud, a Web3 infrastructure provider under HashKey Group which has been offering its services for more than 80 blockchains for more than six years.

Furthermore, the HashKey Chain ecosystem comprises various partners that enhance different aspects of the network. Among its partners are AltLayer, a decentralized protocol facilitating the launch of native and restaked rollups, SWT, an application development partner, Polygon, a blockchain partner, SlowMist Technology, a security partner, and community partners such as HKU School of Economics and Management and the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE).

The new network will also bring together resources from various entities, including incubators Future3 Campus, All Things Island, HashKey Capital, entrepreneurial camps, and VCs. The goal is to offer comprehensive incentive backing to co-builders, encompassing aspects such as technology development, strategy of the product, resource networking, and financing. This support will be provided through initiatives like Hackathon and other activities.

HashKey Group Expands Portfolio Of Businesses With Launch Of HashKey Global Crypto Exchange

HashKey Group manages various entities, encompassing a HashKey Exchange regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC), HashKey Cloud, HashKey Capital, HashKey NFT and HashKey Tokenization.

Recently, it introduced the new cryptocurrency exchange, HashKey Global, after acquiring a pertinent license in Bermuda. The new release aims to serve individuals within overseas Chinese communities and Southeast Asian countries.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson