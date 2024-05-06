Morph Introduces Its Holesky Testnet With Optimistic zkEVM Integration, Bridge Mechanism And Decentralized Sequencer Network Features

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Morph launched Holesky testnet, which aims to improve performance and infrastructure to align with functions of its upcoming mainnet.

Ethereum Layer 2 consumer blockchain Morph announced the launch of the Morph Holesky testnet, which aims to improve performance and infrastructure to align closely with the functions expected on the upcoming mainnet.

Furthermore, the testnet will allow for previewing the features that will be available on the mainnet. The testnet updated features include integration of EIP-4844 Optimistic zkEVM to decrease transaction fees, an redesigned cross-chain bridge system for enabling users to finalize withdrawals in single transaction, and the implementation of a decentralized sequencer network for enhanced security, stability, and reliability.

Moreover, Morph intends to develop a novel economic model centered on a decentralized sorter network and introduce several pioneering features to establish new market standards.

User interactions on the Morph Holesky testnet will be recorded for future reference. While contracts on the Morph Sepolia testnet still remain accessible, developers are advised to migrate to the Morph Holesky testnet for ongoing development and testing purposes.

✳️ 𝐇O𝐋E𝐒K𝐘 𝐓E𝐒T𝐍E𝐓 𝐕2 L𝐈V𝐄 🚨



Introducing the new robust platform designed to mirror the powerful features of 𝐌o𝐫p𝐡 𝐦a𝐢n𝐧e𝐭.



🧵 𝑳𝒆𝒕'𝒔 𝑴𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒉. pic.twitter.com/LONNewmplQ — Morph 🐨 (@MorphL2) May 6, 2024

Morph Raises $19M In Latest Funding Round And Rolls Out Incentive Program For Early Developers

Morph is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 2 network, utilizing both optimistic and zero-knowledge rollup technology. This approach provides developers with a platform to create applications in sectors encompassing finance, gaming, social media, and entertainment. The platform closed a $19 million seed funding round led by Dragonfly Capital among other contributors in March.

Morph provides a supportive pathway for projects in the Layer 2 space. Its framework revolves around three core principles, which are decentralized rollup technology, incorporation of optimistic zkEVM, and a modular design approach. Builders engaging with Morph gain access to a comprehensive set of tools, streamlining their progression from initial stages of project development to potential token listing.

Recently, Morph has launched an incentive program for early developers, aiming to foster project expansion within its ecosystem. This initiative offers builders support across multiple fronts, including covering sequencer fees, providing financial backing, distributing airdrops, enhancing community exposure, offering wallet assistance, and extending industry support.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson