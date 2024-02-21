Nasuni Launches Nasuni IQ to Streamline Data Silos for AI Integration

by Victor Dey

Hybrid cloud storage provider Nasuni today unveiled Nasuni IQ, a data intelligence solution designed to assist enterprises in organizing, assessing and optimizing their unstructured data environments for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Nasuni IQ aims to empower businesses to monitor usage patterns efficiently, make proactive data management decisions, and facilitate the delivery of intelligent insights.

As the volume of unstructured data in enterprises continues to surge, effective data management has become a paramount concern for organizations seeking to harness the power of AI.

Large enterprises are projected to triple their unstructured data capacity by 2028, according to a study by Gartner. Since much of a company’s intellectual property resides in unstructured data, unlocking its potential is imperative. Yet, for many organizations, this data remains trapped in legacy storage silos.

The Nasuni File Data Platform addresses this challenge by consolidating unstructured data within a unified global namespace, thus supporting the next generation of data initiatives. With the addition of Nasuni IQ, users will gain access to enhanced visibility and insights, proactive data management capabilities and data curation tools tailored for AI applications.

“Nasuni IQ includes features such as “proactive data management,” which helps organizations anticipate storage needs, identify potential bottlenecks and implement data management policies to ensure resources are allocated as efficiently as possible,” Jim Liddle, Chief Innovation Officer at Nasuni told MPost. “These enhanced insights and data management enable organizations to perform data curation to ensure their data is fit for AI. Nasuni IQ can be an additional tool to help curate unstructured data to support AI and advanced analytics.”

The launch of Nasuni IQ follows a successful year for Nasuni in 2023, marked by 46 percent growth in new customer bookings and 118% net revenue retention.

AI-Powered Insights for Enhanced Data Strategies

According to Nasuni’s Jim Liddle, one of the biggest roadblocks to achieving AI readiness has been for organizations to understand and organize their unstructured data to ensure they use the correct data for AI and advanced analytics.

“Visibility, for example, is a crucial and often overlooked first step towards data intelligence. A shocking number of companies store massive volumes of data simply because they don’t know what is in it or whether they need it,” he said.

Nasuni IQ, integrated into the core Nasuni File Data Platform, supports Nasuni’s Fit for AI framework, which aligns customers’ data strategies with AI use cases. Moreover, the solution offers file usage analytics, health monitoring, forensic capabilities and automated reporting, enabling organizations to optimize their data for AI-driven insights. After consolidating silos of data in the cloud, Nasuni IQ can provide enterprises with the visibility and insight needed to leverage their data for the next generation of intelligence tools.

“Organizations cannot have a successful AI strategy without having an effective data strategy. Nasuni IQ helps organizations deliver an effective data strategy by providing insights and visibility into the overall operation of their global file data footprint in the Nasuni data platform. It helps organizations plan for change in their data landscape by keenly understanding trends and usage patterns to help identify the data sets for AI workflow,” explained Nasuni’s Jim Liddle.

“Likewise, the tool also assists with curating file data prior to usage with AI systems by automatically scanning and profiling the large volumes of files customers have in their Nasuni infrastructure.”

He added that Nasuni IQ was designed to be easily installable and supportable in a Nasuni customer environment. It is another Nasuni component fully managed by the Nasuni Management framework, and it collects information from active volumes and edge locations across the customer’s environment.

“It sits out of band from a customer data flow perspective but collects and processes real-time information to facilitate analysis and troubleshooting for administrators,” Jim Liddle told MPost. “Once in place, customers will have a holistic view of the operations of their file data and can use the pre-defined, or custom, dashboards to identify the datasets to be used for AI services intuitively.”

