Machine Learning-Driven Analytics and the “Death” of Business Intelligence

by Matan Libis by Victor Dey

The value of any tool lies in how it is wielded to achieve a result. Likewise, companies understand that success hinges not on the data they possess but instead on how they leverage it.

Data is rapidly increasing in scale and significance, driving the landscape of business intelligence (BI) and data analytics into a state of perpetual transformation. With traditional analytics set to grow more dynamic and powerful, some see it as the end of BI as we know it.

This transformation comes mainly due to machine learning (ML), a process of self-improving data analysis whose role is growing increasingly pivotal in nearly every aspect of business operations. Companies that rely on BI for data analysis are increasingly finding themselves in need of machine learning capabilities.

Here’s what data managers and enterprises need to know about staying ahead of the machine learning curve.

The Traditional Role of Data Analytics

Business Intelligence, long synonymous with data analytics, typically involves dashboards and reports gleaned from data stored in data warehouses or lakehouses that help organizations understand historical trends and patterns.

This conventional approach is no longer sufficient to accommodate the current data deluge. There is too much data for a simple dashboard readout or analytics report to reflect the insights of any given dataset fully.

While BI techniques use data to track trends over time and garner valuable insights that would otherwise go unnoticed, it generally analyzes data as an isolated package of information. Therefore, human analysts and relevant decision-makers must be the ones to form predictions based on that information.

The Rise of Machine Learning

Though still a relatively new addition to enterprise tech stacks, ML has swiftly become the primary driving force propelling data analytics forward. Along with Generative AI, ML has become so trendy that business executives often push data managers to implement it before a use case has been identified.

Rather than passively assessing the data it receives – as is often the case with BI – machine learning empowers systems to learn from data actively, make predictions independently and adapt to new information accordingly.

Here are some the attributes of ML that have allowed it to fundamentally change the business analytics landscape:

Predictive Analytics – ML enables businesses to do more than simply understand past data, as ML can predict future outcomes more accurately. By discerning patterns and relationships within data sets, ML models can make predictions that aid decision-makers in proactively shaping strategies, optimizing resource allocation, and mitigating potential risks.

ML enables businesses to do more than simply understand past data, as ML can predict future outcomes more accurately. By discerning patterns and relationships within data sets, ML models can make predictions that aid decision-makers in proactively shaping strategies, optimizing resource allocation, and mitigating potential risks. Real-Time Analysis – Unlike the periodic reports of traditional BI, ML-driven analytics provide real-time insights. This real-time analysis enables organizations to respond swiftly to changing circumstances, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and make informed decisions, fostering a more agile and adaptive business environment.

Unlike the periodic reports of traditional BI, ML-driven analytics provide real-time insights. This real-time analysis enables organizations to respond swiftly to changing circumstances, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and make informed decisions, fostering a more agile and adaptive business environment. Anomaly Detection – ML algorithms can automatically identify outliers and anomalies in data, helping organizations detect fraud, errors, and security breaches faster than ever before. By swiftly detecting and flagging anomalies, ML enhances the efficiency of risk management, enabling proactive measures to be taken to safeguard against potential threats.

ML algorithms can automatically identify outliers and anomalies in data, helping organizations detect fraud, errors, and security breaches faster than ever before. By swiftly detecting and flagging anomalies, ML enhances the efficiency of risk management, enabling proactive measures to be taken to safeguard against potential threats. Automation – ML can automate repetitive tasks, reducing the manual effort required for data analysis. By learning from historical data and patterns, ML algorithms can take over mundane and time-consuming tasks, freeing personnel to tackle more strategic and creative endeavors.

The Blurred Lines Between BI and ML

The distinction between traditional data analytics and ML-driven analytics has become increasingly less clear as more companies adopt ML for analytic purposes.

Many activities traditionally associated with BI, such as reporting and dashboard creation, now rely on ML-powered algorithms for more accurate and actionable insights, which adjust in real-time. For instance, instead of manually creating reports, businesses can use ML algorithms to generate reports automatically, highlighting the most relevant information and past trends while simultaneously predicting how those trends might change in the future.

This shift blurs the line between BI and ML, highlighting how the practice of analytics is wider than any given tool or approach. Instead, it is evolving into a dynamic and predictive field. There’s a reason some have started to refer to ML as “Advanced Analytics.”

BI Reborn

As ML becomes a more common and widespread tool, business intelligence will no longer be confined to historical data analysis. Instead, ML will transform data analytics such that it fundamentally recontours the business landscape.

To remain competitive and make data-driven decisions, organizations must adapt to the evolving paradigm and embrace the integration of machine learning into their data analytics processes. Although the pace of this adoption process will vary among different companies, all data-dependent organizations would invest in the appropriate ML technology, upskill their employees, and foster a data-driven culture that values the insights derived from ML.

If BI is perceived as a process or an approach to business, rather than a tool, then the rise of ML will not signify the “death” of BI. Instead, it signifies a rebirth – a transformation to the beginning of a more intelligent, advanced, and automated future.

