Core Scientific Postpones Bankruptcy Exit Final Hearing to January 2024

In a surprising turn of events, Core Scientific — a major player in North American Bitcoin mining, today opted to defer the conclusive court hearing regarding its bankruptcy exit. This decision follows the formulation of additional settlement strategies aimed at getting unanimous support from key stakeholders.

The rescheduled hearing, now slated for January 10, results from negotiations with key stakeholders as the company aims to secure unanimous support in a complex landscape.

Originally slated for a combined hearing on December 22 in the Texas bankruptcy court, the final approval for Core Scientific’s third and latest reorganization plan, filed in November, was pending. At the outset, the plan secured backing from three out of the five pivotal stakeholder groups.

Notably, the committee of unsecured creditors and B. Riley Financial did not align with Core Scientific’s stance.

However, recent court filings unveiled that Core Scientific engaged in “good faith” negotiations over the past month to establish comprehensive settlement agreements with B. Riley and the creditor committee. The company asserts that these settlements will pave the way for it to progress towards confirmation with the unanimous support of all key stakeholder groups.

Additionally, the deadline for its equity rights offering subscription has been extended once again, now set for December 28. This postponement reflects Core Scientific’s efforts to securing widespread support and navigating the complexities of its bankruptcy proceedings with a unified front.

The Way Forward for the Crypto Player

The development unfolds against the backdrop of growing regulatory concerns in the crypto space, casting a shadow on market sentiment.

The recent agreement in principle marks a significant milestone for Core Scientific. The joint notice, a product of ongoing mediation efforts, highlights collaborative efforts between the company, the creditor committee, and B. Riley to resolve disputes and achieve a global settlement of plan issues.

Moreover, this will position the crypto-mining firm to advance its bankruptcy exit with unanimous support. The subsequent rescheduling of the final hearing allows for the incorporation of updates reflective of the global settlement, ensuring a comprehensive review and endorsement from all involved parties.

For context, the first signals of financial distress from Core Scientific emerged with the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 27, 2022, citing the impact of declining Bitcoin prices in 2022 and heightened electricity costs, significantly affecting its profitability.

