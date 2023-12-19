Animoca Brands Invests in MetaFight to Expand its Blockchain Gaming Portfolio

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey

MetaFight, announced a strategic investment from Animoca Brands to fuel business expansion and enhance gaming services.

The blockchain-based mixed martial arts (MMA) management game provider MetaFight, announced a undisclosed strategic investment from Hong Kong blockchain company Animoca Brands. The new investment will allow MetaFight to facilitate the expansion of business and enhance its gaming services.

MetaFight operates within an ecosystem dedicated to digitizing MMA and connecting it with the real world.



The digital cards in the Web3 game have predefined rarity levels. Users can earn rewards by purchasing card packs, discovering cards and completing quests and achievements. The MetaFight Marketplace facilitates the buying, selling and trading of the cards.

The company recently released the initial Management Card Game (MCG) as a collector’s card for professional MMA fighters, with the plans to launch the next version of MCG in 2024. It will incorporate new features and a platform focused on delivering a unique MMA experience directly to the users.

Animoca Brands Bolsters Web3 Gaming Investments

Animoca Brands, is actively investing in the Web3 gaming sector.

Recently, Animoca Brands invested in the UAE-based gaming startup Farcana. The new investment is aimed at supporting Farcana’s beta launch and development within the Bitcoin ecosystem, propelling the company toward becoming a leading gaming studio in the MENA region.

Farcana, built on Unreal Engine 5, is a team arena third-person shooter game known for its competitive tournaments featuring permanent Bitcoin prize pools. It is positioned to be one of the first AAA Web3 games introducing “Free Mint” Bitcoin ordinals.

Moreover, last month Animoca Brands made a strategic investment in The Open Network (TON), providing support for TON’s gaming projects, including TON Play — with the goal of launching Web3-based games directly on Telegram. This initiative is positioned to impact the GameFi sector by introducing novel gaming experiences to over 800 million Telegram users.

With a focus on expanding the reach of blockchain technology in the gaming industry, Animoca Brands continues to play a key role in advancing the intersection of blockchain and gaming, fostering innovation and driving the adoption of Web3 games.

