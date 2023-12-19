TomTom Partners with Microsoft to Develop Conversational AI Assistant for Vehicles

TomTom has partnered with Microsoft to develop an AI-powered conversational assistant for vehicles, assisting users during their journeys.

Digital mapping specialist TomTom partnered with multinational technology corporation Microsoft to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversational assistant for vehicles. The assistant will enable users to engage in natural conversations with their vehicles, facilitating voice interaction for infotainment, location searches and vehicle command systems.

Leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI service, the voice assistant can be integrated into various automotive infotainment systems and is a key component of TomTom’s Digital Cockpit—a modular in-vehicle infotainment platform.

TomTom — positioning itself against competitors like Google Maps and HERE, is investing in generative AI, evident in the launch of an LLM plug-in for ChatGPT in July, that allows the chatbot’s users to plan trips and explore new places using its maps.

Conversational Assistants Gain Traction

A Capgemini report indicates a rising trend, with nearly 95% of consumers expected to utilize conversational assistants, including voice assistants, in their cars within the next three years. The use of in-car assistants has been accelerated by the advent of systems such as Alexa and Siri.

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into its vehicles, enhancing the capabilities of its existing “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant to handle a broader range of prompts and engage in comprehensive conversations.

In a move to revolutionize in-vehicle interactions, TomTom’s collaboration with Microsoft on an AI-powered conversational assistant reflects the dynamic landscape of automotive technology. As the momentum of conversational assistants continues to grow, TomTom aims to reshape the future of automotive user experiences.

