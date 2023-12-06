“Future of Bitcoin Mining Relies on AI and IoT Integration” reveals Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether

by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief In a conversation with Metaverse post — Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether shared intricate details about the company’s new Bitcoin mining platform Moria, and AI’s pivotal role in mining.

In the realm of digital finance, the landscape of Bitcoin mining is experiencing unprecedented growth spurred by a significant uptick in the number of mining operations worldwide. Industry experts attribute this growth to the increasing mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, coupled with a surge in institutional investments.

The heightened interest in Bitcoin mining is not only reshaping the industry but also impacting global energy markets. Mining operations, particularly those utilizing energy-intensive proof-of-work algorithms, are drawing scrutiny for their environmental impact. Policymakers, environmentalists and industry stakeholders are closely monitoring these developments, prompting discussions on sustainable practices within the sector.

In a recent conversation with Metaverse Post — Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether shared intricate details about the company’s new Bitcoin mining platform, Moria.

While Tether is primarily recognized for its stablecoin, this strategic move signifies a foray into the Bitcoin mining sector. Beyond its flagship product, USDT — Tether is expanding its business into Bitcoin mining and adoption.

The software platform, named after the iconic mines from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, Moria incorporates cutting-edge technology to streamline mining processes and optimize energy consumption. Tether also aims to address the surging demand for energy-efficient solutions in the cryptocurrency industry.

Tether’s Ardoino first shared the development via his official Twitter handle, emphasizing the integration of the initial containers and miners into the platform. The Moria platform since has undergone significant software enhancements. He shared with Metaverse Post that Moria stands out with its unique integration of peer-to-peer (P2P) technology, offering an unparalleled level of automation for bitcoin mining processes.

“What sets Moria apart is the deep level of data it provides for mining operations via a suite of advanced features to ensure optimal production, such as real-time granular analytics, historical data tracking, broad hardware compatibility, streamlined dashboards to configure and operate miners, containers, sensors and customizable data visuals and aggregation,” Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether told Metaverse Post.

“Additionally, Moria’s peer-to-peer architecture provides a yet unseen level of resilience and stability for managing the data. To ensure Moria’s lasting success, we have future-proofed its design with its AI and IoT integration compatibility so that it can keep pace with the evolving mining landscape,” Ardoino added.

AI-Powered Features to Ease Mining Operations

Paolo Ardoino told Metaverse Post that the software’s advanced features include real-time granular analytics, historical data tracking, customizable aggregation, and artificial intelligence (AI) integration. Moria provides miners with detailed charts and controls, enabling monitoring and management at a granular level. Moreover, the platform’s historical data tracking ensures comprehensive analysis over time, while customizable aggregation allows users to tailor views for powerful data analysis.

“Being able to view both historical and granular data allows Bitcoin miners to track their performance and know where they can adjust for greater efficiency over time. Of course, miners’ analytical needs may differ from situation to situation, so it was important to us to offer customizable data aggregation and visualization so Moria is best equipped to assist miners with their operations,” explained Tether’s Ardoino.



“With the exciting advancements we’re seeing in AI, it simply made sense to make Moria compatible with AI integration for advanced features like predictive analysis and forecasting potential or changing conditions issues for maximum output,” Ardoino further added.

Moria, @Tether_to 's #bitcoin mining and energy production software, is growing fast.



Sneak peek from one production site:

– charts and controls are granular (per container, per miner, …)

– all data is tracked historically

– support for all containers and miners types of all… pic.twitter.com/TVP9n4Dv9k — Paolo Ardoino 🍐 (@paoloardoino) November 27, 2023

Ardoino said the integration of AI in Moria is poised to revolutionize bitcoin mining further. Moria’s interface combined with AI capabilities, aims to provide miners with unique insights into vast amounts of data, ultimately enhancing mining efficiency.

“The integration of AI in Moria is set to offer predictive maintenance and optimal operations for the miners as well as integrate data from the surrounding ecosystem, including weather conditions and upcoming changes in weather forecast to allow building AI-driven dynamic algorithms to adjust energy usage and machine overclocking based on these data points,” Tether’s Ardoino told Metaverse Post.

Addressing Mining Energy Consumption Challenges

Bitcoin mining difficulty is reaching new peaks due to hardware inefficiency, electricity costs and geographic distribution of mining operations. Moria aims tackles the challenges posed by the current mining landscape, by prioritizing renewable energy usage, with a commitment to leave a minimal ecological footprint.

Paolo Ardoino shared that Tether’s mining sites in countries like Uruguay and El Salvador utilize existing renewable energy sources, contributing to the global push for sustainable practices. Moria’s interface empowers miners to monitor energy consumption, ensuring optimal usage without overloading the system.

“In Uruguay for example, where their sustainable energy production through wind and hydropower is among the world’s leaders, we’re utilizing the existing renewable energy for our bitcoin mining activities while respecting the priority of access of people and their households. Also, Tether is focusing on building its own renewable energy production farms based on solar and wind technology,” said Ardoino.

Ardoino believes that while there is a lot of controversy about bitcoin mining, it’s fairly obvious that bitcoin miners have the highest incentive to reinvest part of their profits in building sustainable energy production that can guarantee good access to energy for the next decades, helping them to remain competitive.

He said that Moria’s interface allows miners to achieve this by enabling them to monitor their energy consumption and adjust accordingly to ensure they aren’t overloading the system with their activity.

“As we’re continuing to see extreme weather patterns globally, we’re of course seeing higher energy costs that make the process of mining more expensive. The advanced analytics that Moria provides allows miners to adapt to changing conditions, especially during the extremely hot or extremely cold seasons, so that they are staying within a certain level of cost and energy usage that is optimal and profitable. In the end, data is the king,” Ardoino explained to Metaverse Post.

Tether’s Commitment to Sustainable Practices

Ardoino asserts that having access to data and being able to create custom analytical tools will be a game changer to ensure Bitcoin miner profitability and sustainability for the medium and long term, especially through halvings.

Beyond Moria, he said that Tether is actively leveraging technology to promote sustainable and efficient energy use in Bitcoin mining. The company’s commitment extends to responsible investment in production and a minimal environmental footprint.

“As the largest crypto company in the world, Tether feels a strong sense of responsibility in being an industry leader on a number of fronts, and that includes sustainable energy use and investment in its production,” Tether’s Ardoino told Metaverse Post. “We are investing in renewable energy projects across the globe with our excess reserves, and are collaborating with industry leaders to promote sustainable and responsible bitcoin mining that leaves a minimal environmental footprint.”

By unveiling Moria, Tether aims to solidify its position as an industry leader, addressing the evolving challenges in the cryptocurrency landscape while championing sustainability and efficiency in Bitcoin mining.



As Tether pioneers these advancements, industry observers are keen to see how the move into Bitcoin mining will impact the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

