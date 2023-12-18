Business News Report
December 18, 2023

FTX Pledges to Repay Billions to Creditors, Files Court Plan to Exit Bankruptcy

by
Published: December 18, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 18, 2023 at 8:03 am

In Brief

FTX Trading Ltd. reveals plan to return billions, sparking final debates in fraud-tainted crypto bankruptcy case.

FTX to Return Billions to Creditors, Submits Plan in Court to End Bankruptcy

FTX Trading Ltd under the leadership of CEO John Ray III and legal representation from Sullivan & Cromwell, put forth an amended reorganization plan through its bankruptcy estate. It revealed its latest proposal for the restitution of billions of dollars to its customers and creditors, marking the commencement of the final phase in the bankruptcy proceedings for the crypto firm tainted by fraud.

The revised plan, unveiled last Friday, outlines FTX’s commitment to repaying billions of dollars to its customers and creditors. According to the proposed structure, the digital assets of claimants would be assessed in cash based on their value at the time of the bankruptcy filing on November 11, 2022.

Despite the clarity on the valuation process, the plan falls short of specifying the mechanism through which claimants will receive their shares from the bankrupt exchange. Additionally, it remains uncertain whether the FTX brand intends to resume operations as a cryptocurrency exchange, as per the Bloomberg report.

On December 17, Jameson Lopp, co-founder of Casa – a blockchain and cryptocurrency computer software company, weighed in on the substantial legal expenses incurred by the firm. Lopp highlighted a striking correlation, noting that the figures for customer shortfall and legal fees were approximately parallel, both standing at around $1.4 billion.

In a statement, FTX’s debtors acknowledged the plan’s existence of compromises, emphasizing its role in striving for the most equitable and economically sound resolution for all creditors and stakeholders involved in the Chapter 11 Cases.

The company’s commitment to navigating the complexities of its financial restructuring is evident in this submission and reflects a strategic approach to securing the best outcome for all parties involved.

FTX’s Bankruptcy Backdrop

FTX finds itself entangled in a dispute with the IRS, a conflict that emerged after the cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy filing in November of the previous year, a move prompted by revelations of financial mismanagement.

The situation took a turn for the worse with the conviction of FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried, on charges of fraud and conspiracy, and his sentencing is scheduled for February 2024.

In response to FTX’s objections, the U.S. government asserts that its primary objective is to accurately assess the exchange’s tax liabilities rather than impose an excessive financial burden. While FTX acknowledges its responsibility to address any outstanding tax obligations, it criticizes the government’s approach, raising concerns that it may lead to unnecessary delays in resolving the case.

The legal confrontation between FTX and the IRS not only underscores the complexities of bankruptcy and tax law but also holds broader implications for the recovery efforts of those impacted by the collapse of the exchange.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

