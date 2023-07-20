Artgence and Boson Protocol Introduce NFT Art Sale at Metaverse Art Week in Decentraland

During the Metaverse Art Week in Decentraland, Artgence and Boson Protocol are bridging the gap between physical and digital art by allowing the acquisition of artworks as redeemable NFTs. Artgence, the digital art marketplace, invites users to explore an exhibition on Boson Boulevard in Decentraland, featuring the works of some of the most talented artists in the field.

The exhibition, curated by Marques Hardin and Holly Wood, displays the creations of Itaru Shimamuras, Rob Grad, Bill Kawah, Kwame Acheampong, Julie Bessard, Ken Kamara, and Afroscope from the Artgence roster.

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

Artgence collectors will receive a 25% cashback in $BOSON tokens on their purchases, allowing them to acquire exclusive artwork and get rewards. Boson Protocol is web3’s commerce layer, “which enables the decentralized commercial exchange of any physical thing, without centralized intermediaries or trusted counterparties.”

Decentraland’s fourth Metaverse Art Week, which takes place from July 19 to 23, is co-organized with art collective Vueltta and showcases the work of more than 60 artists from different virtual communities who explore the theme of “The metaverse is dead. Long live the metaverse.” Visitors can explore various exhibitions, installations, talks, tours, and parties that celebrate the diversity and evolution of the metaverse.

The highlight of Metaverse Art Week will be MESH, an art fair featuring forty innovative creations from 3D, metaverse, and VR artists like Hannes Hummel, Mattia Cuttini, Rebecca Rose, and Michelle Brown. In addition to the main event, Vueltta will also celebrate metaverse culture by showcasing installations from thriving virtual creative communities, such as VERTEX by GucciToe x Tangpoko, HERE & NOW by Michael Beets, and RARE PEPE culture by the DecentraPEPE Shrine.

Last year’s event, titled “The World is Made of Code,” showcased artworks exploring technology, virtuality, and metaverses.

