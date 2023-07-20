Worldcoin’s Migration to OP Mainnet Complete, World ID SDK Now Publicly Available

Sam Altman’s Worldcoin has completed the migration of the key pieces of its tech stack to the OP mainnet, the project announced today. This comes after Worldcoin revealed its plans to transition to the OP mainnet in May.

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

At the same time, World App is also beginning the process of user migration from Polygon to Optimism to scale web3 identity and governance on the Optimism Superchain. World ID holders and World App users will notice the following changes:

In support of World ID, the Worldcoin protocol has been migrated to Ethereum, with bridges in place for Optimism and Polygon PoS

The majority of Safe wallets have been deployed to OP Mainnet, with the remainder to be deployed on user-initiated migration

World App now supports Uniswap on OP Mainnet

World App has been updated to guide users through a 90-second migration process

According to Worldcoin, the migration of World ID to the OP mainnet could potentially boost the capabilities of Optimism’s Citizens’ House capabilities, which works with the Token House to govern the Optimism Collective. It could also could also enhance the Optimism Collective’s AttestationStation, a shared database that makes verifying information much easier and helps create a strong network of trust on any OP Chain within the Superchain.

Last week, Worldcoin hit a milestone of 2 million World ID signups during its beta phase. The sign-ups came from all over the world, including a number of cities (i.e. Barcelona, Berlin, Buenos Aires, New York, Seoul, Tokyo). Orbs, the custom biometric imaging devices built for Worldcoin, were placed in these cities as part of the project’s global tour.

Simultaneously, Worldcoin has also made its World ID software development kit (SDK) publicly available to developers via a limited waitlist. To date, the World ID SDK has been used to build more than 100 projects including flagship integrations like Okta’s Auth0, a global authentication and authorization platform, and Talent Protocol, a social and economic platform for web3 builders in Europe.

The World ID SDK comes with a web widget (JS), Developer Portal, development simulator, examples, and comprehensive guides. Its permissionless architecture is built to support current open identity standards. As of now, it supports OAuth 2.0 and OIDC (OpenID Connect). In future, the SDK will be capable of supporting Verifiable Credentials (VCs), Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs), and Sign in with Ethereum (SIWE).

The migration of World ID and World App to OP Mainnet marks the latest step in an ongoing collaboration aimed at realizing Optimism’s Superchain vision.

Last year, Worldcoin, Optimism, and Coinbase joined forces to work on enhancing EIP-4844, a significant improvement that will lower L2 fees by ten times. EIP-4844 is anticipated to be included in Ethereum’s upcoming hardfork.