AI Takes Over Job Roles: Salesforce to Cut 700 Jobs Amidst Industry-Wide Layoff Trend

Salesforce will reportedly layoff 700 employees amid the tech industry's shift towards investing in AI technologies.

Salesforce, a prominent player in the technology domain, is undergoing a workforce reduction, reportedly affecting around 700 employees in its latest round of layoffs. The move mirrors a broader pattern of job cuts observed within the technology sector.

Nevertheless, according to a Wall Street Journal report, Salesforce still maintains approximately 1,000 job openings across various departments, indicating that the action might be construed as part of routine adjustments to the company’s workforce.

Salesforce previously streamlined its workforce in 2023, implementing a 10% reduction and office closures to address the overstaffing resulting from rapid pandemic-driven hiring. The optimization had reportedly impacted the company’s earnings in a positive way, reflected in its increased revenue during the second and third quarters. In September 2023, Salesforce had announced plans to hire over 3,000 employees, strategically shifting focus after the January job cuts from the previous year with the aim of enhancing margins.

Recently, German software company SAP announced a $2.17 billion (2 billion euro) restructuring plan for 2024, affecting around 8,000 job positions. The initiative aims to enhance the company’s focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI, with a plan to invest over $1 billion in these areas.

These layoffs come in the wake of a series of similar actions within the U.S. tech industry following a period of significant hiring during the pandemic, with notable players such as Amazon and Google also witnessing workforce adjustments.

Adding to this trend, earlier this week, eBay disclosed its decision to slash about 1,000 positions, constituting an estimated 9% of its current workforce. Meanwhile, Microsoft announced its intention to part ways with 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox, underscoring a broader trend of restructuring within the tech landscape.

Tech Giants Deny AI Takeover Despite Ongoing Developments

Alphabet’s subsidiary Google confirmed the termination of several hundred employees from its advertising sales division as part of its ongoing investment in AI. While Google has not explicitly linked these layoffs to its AI initiatives, however, several media reports alluded to the transformative impact of AI, characterizing the move as reflective of the “profound moment we’re in with AI.”

Microsoft has also intensified its focus on AI, channeling significant investments into OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, amidst organizational restructuring that includes job reductions.

Likewise, language learning platform Duolingo acknowledged a reduction of approximately 10% in its contractor workforce by the close of 2023. However, the company refuted claims suggesting that all workforce adjustments were directly correlated with the increased adoption of AI technologies.

Despite assertions from tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Duolingo that recent job cuts are not solely attributable to the rise of AI, industry analysts and critics point to a broader trend of automation displacing human labor. While these companies emphasize their commitment to AI as a tool for innovation and efficiency, concerns persist regarding its potential impact on employment across various sectors.

The debate surrounding AI’s role in workforce dynamics underscores the need for comprehensive strategies that address both technological advancement and its socioeconomic implications.

As industries continue to navigate the evolving landscape shaped by AI and automation, stakeholders are urged to prioritize measures aimed at mitigating displacement while fostering reskilling and upskilling initiatives to ensure a workforce equipped for the demands of an AI-driven future.

