15th Edition Of Blockchain Life Forum To Convene Global Crypto Leaders In Dubai On October 28–29

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Blockchain Life 2025 will host its largest-ever forum in Dubai on October 28–29, bringing together 15,000 attendees, over 200 speakers, and major global crypto companies for two days of industry-focused programming ahead of the anticipated market upswing.

Blockchain Life 2025 has officially announced its upcoming event, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai on October 28th–29th, and is expected to convene a wide range of participants from the global crypto industry.

Positioned as more than a conventional forum, the event is described as a comprehensive cryptocurrency-focused gathering taking place in anticipation of a potential market upswing and the next altcoin cycle. The organizers project attendance to reach approximately 15,000 individuals representing 130 countries.

The event is known for attracting high-level representation from major entities across the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. Attending organizations are expected to include founding teams and senior executives from firms such as Binance, Tether, Tron, Bybit, Ripple, TON, CoinMarketCap, Animoca Brands, Circle, Solana, OKX, HTX, BingX, KuCoin, Telegram, Mastercard, ICP, Trust Wallet, The Sandbox, Near, Litecoin, Bitmain, eToro, Marathon Digital, Canaan, WhatsMiner, Bitfury, Consensys, Linea, DWF Labs, Wintermute, BNB Chain, Mantle, among others.

Blockchain Life 2025 Set To Host Record-Breaking Forum In Dubai With Over 200 Speakers And Expanded Industry Programming

This anniversary edition of the Blockchain Life Forum is expected to be the largest in the event’s history, spanning two full days of professional networking and engagement. The forum anticipates hosting 15,000 attendees from various global regions, bringing together a high-level audience for discussions and collaboration.

More than 200 speakers are scheduled to participate, offering perspectives on market developments, strategic investment approaches, and forecasts timed closely with anticipated market expansion. The venue will also accommodate over 200 exhibition booths, with participation from a broad range of companies showcasing advanced technologies and emerging products that are yet to reach the mainstream.

An expanded outdoor area is planned for this edition, doubling in size compared to previous years. This open-air space will include lounge seating, complimentary food and beverages, wellness amenities such as massage stations, and live DJ performances running through sunset hours.

The event will also include a private afterparty featuring a headlining artist whose identity has not been disclosed. Additionally, a full calendar of related activities under the Blockchain Life Week banner will extend the experience across several days in Dubai.

Tickets for the 15th edition of the Blockchain Life Forum are currently available for purchase, with early pricing options now open. A discount of 10% is available with the promotional code Mpost.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson