January 08, 2024

OpenAI’s ChatGPT May Soon Become Android Phones’ Default Digital Assistant Replacing Google

by
Published: January 08, 2024 at 9:24 am Updated: January 08, 2024 at 9:33 am

In Brief

OpenAI’s ChatGPT might soon be able to replace Google Assistant on Android phones as a default assistant, as revealed through internal code.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT may soon emerge as a contender to replace Google Assistant, based on recent developments within the ChatGPT Android app. While the platform has been a central player in the 2023 surge of generative AI, accessing ChatGPT on Android has always required users to navigate to OpenAI’s website or utilize its dedicated app present on the Google Play store.

However, recent code revelations hint at a future where ChatGPT could serve as the default digital assistant app, simplifying user interactions with the chatbot.

ChatGPT’s Android app recently underwent a significant update (version 1.2023.352), released last month. Notably, this update introduced a new activity named “com.openai.voice.assistant.AssistantActivity,” suggesting potential strides towards the option for ‘default assistant’ functionality.

Despite being disabled by default, manual enabling of this activity reveals an overlay on the screen, resembling the in-app voice chat mode animation. This overlay, designed to appear on top of other apps, implies the possibility of invoking ChatGPT from any screen. The development is reportedly indicative of a behind the scenes work-in-progress feature.

Notably, another evidence suggests that the app’s readiness for default assistant status is still in flux. The addition of an XML file named “assistant_interaction_service” in the latest updated version provides insights into OpenAI’s intentions.

The file’s inner declarations have been coded for the app to be recognized as a “default digital assistant app.”

The existence of the XML file hints at OpenAI‘s plans to streamline ChatGPT’s accessibility on Android devices. If realized, users could potentially launch ChatGPT by long-pressing the home button or swiping up from a bottom corner. While some functionalities may be restricted due to privileged APIs, OpenAI’s strategic move aligns with the imminent launch of Google Assistant with Bard, aiming to retain users by enhancing ChatGPT’s accessibility.

Additionally, OpenAI appears to be exploring avenues to make ChatGPT more user-friendly on Android. The latest app version introduces a Quick Settings tile, designed as a shortcut to launch ChatGPT’s new assistant mode. Although currently disabled by default, many users have reported challenges activating the assistant activity or the Quick Setting tile, indicating ongoing refinement efforts.

As ChatGPT positions itself as a potential default assistant on Android, the tech community eagerly anticipates further developments in this intersection of AI and mobile functionality.

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

Victor Dey
Victor Dey

