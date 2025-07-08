From Trading Tokens To Empowering Movements: Gate Builds Rails For Next Generation Of Onchain-Native Communities

In Brief Gate has expanded its support for the BLUM ecosystem as part of its broader strategy to evolve into a launchpad for community-driven Web3 projects, emphasizing meaningful on-chain engagement through campaigns, tools, and infrastructure that empower decentralized communities.

Cryptocurrency exchange and ecosystem platform Gate has announced an expansion of its support for the Telegram-native BLUM ecosystem, moving beyond a standard token listing to align with its broader strategy of transforming from a traditional centralized exchange into a launchpad for viral, community-focused Web3 projects that promote the growth of on-chain native communities.

BLUM represents more than just a token; it serves as a cultural marker within the rapidly expanding decentralized social platform space. To facilitate its development, Gate is initiating a comprehensive BLUM campaign featuring Launchpool farming, Candydrop airdrops, and a P2P trading initiative designed to reward participants with BLUM tokens for completing simple and engaging activities. This P2P trading campaign highlights Gate’s focus on promoting active, meaningful token distribution on-chain rather than relying on passive listing approaches.

Gate Advances Real On-Chain Empowerment Through Community-Centric Initiatives

Gate supports this emerging trend by focusing on meaningful on-chain token distribution rather than simple listings. Its Gate Alpha platform identifies and highlights trending on-chain projects early, including BLUM, providing users with timely, data-driven insights. Through Launchpool, community members can access early campaign participation and farming opportunities that generate real yield.

Additional airdrop initiatives facilitate broad user onboarding by offering fair token distributions and encouraging engagement through gamified activities. Gate’s overarching goal is to empower on-chain native communities by providing essential infrastructure, tools, and incentives, helping early token holders become foundational contributors to building cultural momentum on-chain.

Users can engage by monitoring BLUM and other popular tokens on Gate Alpha, participating in BLUM campaigns through Launchpool and Airdrop Hub, and joining Telegram AMAs and community missions that offer exclusive rewards.

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Han, Gate is recognized as one of the earliest operational cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide. The platform currently serves a user base exceeding 31 million and provides access to more than 3,600 digital assets. It was among the first in the industry to introduce a comprehensive proof-of-reserves system. Beyond its core trading services, Gate’s broader ecosystem includes solutions such as Gate Wallet and Gate Ventures, alongside a range of additional blockchain-related products. The exchange has also established international partnerships with major sports entities, including Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 and the football club Inter Milan.

