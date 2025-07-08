Conviction Opens Free NFT Ticket Minting For Its Blockchain & AI Event Conference In Vietnam

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Conviction Vietnam Blockchain & AI Festival has launched free, mintable NFT tickets for its upcoming August event in Ho Chi Minh City, which will feature over 100 speakers and explore blockchain-AI convergence, practical applications, and Vietnam’s emergence as a fintech hub.

Conference focused on Blockchain and AI, Conviction announced the release of its non-fungible token (NFT) ticket, offering attendees the ability to mint a digital pass that secures access to the event scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from August 9th to 10th.

Positioned as a key institutional gathering, the event highlights Vietnam’s emergence as a growing technology hub. Each minted NFT ticket is personalized and includes features such as gas-free minting, simplified digital storage and access, and the potential for participation in a promotional lucky draw.

Minting is being facilitated by Dagora, which serves as the official ticketing partner for the conference. The minting process will remain open for the next 32 days, with no associated cost and no cap on the number of NFT tickets that can be minted per wallet. Currently, more than 4,900 tickets are available for minting.

Conviction To Gather Over 100 Speakers To Explore Blockchain‑AI Convergence, Practical Applications, And Vietnam’s Rise As FinTech Hub

Conviction Vietnam Blockchain & AI Festival brings together over 100 speakers and 5,000+ participants each event to explore the convergence of blockchain and AI, showcase practical applications, and position Vietnam as an emerging fintech hub.

The forthcoming conference is set to offer attendees the opportunity to examine the progression of blockchain technology, encompassing its technical developments as well as its broader economic and societal implications.

The event will feature panel sessions that explore the convergence of blockchain and AI, the practical deployment of these technologies, Vietnam’s role within the international technology ecosystem, and both current and anticipated regulatory frameworks.

The speaker lineup includes figures such as Allen Ng, Founder of EVG/T-REX; Victor Tran, CEO and Co-founder of KyberSwap; Arpit Shukla, CEO of GlitchD Labs; Tascha Punyaneramitdee, Founder and CEO of INFINIT; Anh Tran, APAC Lead at Superteam; and Charlie Hu, Co-founder of Bitlayer Foundation, among others.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson