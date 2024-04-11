WOMBO Teams Up With Io.net To Enhance Its AI Capabilities Via Decentralized Apple Silicon Chips

In Brief WOMBO collaborated with DePIN io.net to enhance its ML algorithms and expand its capacity to accommodate larger user numbers.

AI-powered avatar application Wombo announced its collaboration with the decentralized physical infrastructure network io.net to enhance its machine learning algorithms and expand its capacity to accommodate larger user numbers.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with io.net to tap into underutilized computing resources for pioneering AI applications,” said Ben-Zion Benkhin, CEO of Wombo. “Our joint efforts have the potential to alleviate the shortage in GPU supply,” he added.

The partnership will allow Wombo to leverage Apple silicon chip clusters, managed by io.net, to advance its machine learning algorithms. Moreover, the initiative seeks to harness Apple’s chips‘ neural engine features and io.net’s expansive clustering capabilities to access AI workloads across large numbers of consumer devices.

Furthermore, collaborating with io.net will allow Wombo to utilize the company’s hardware resources, supporting its expansion while reducing operational expenses.

Wombo is the Canadian startup behind the AI-generated art application Dream by Wombo, which was recognized as Google’s “Best App” in the United States in 2022. This application has garnered over 47 million downloads and generated $4.3 million in gross revenue over the last year. Recently, Wombo unveiled its latest AI avatar application, Wombo Me, which empowers users to transform a single selfie into several realistic avatars.

Io.net Revolutionizes GPU Deployment, Offering On-Demand Cost-Effective Clusters Deployment

io.net brings together decentralized and geographically dispersed GPUs, allowing businesses to deploy clusters on demand at a reduced cost. With a network comprising over 100,000 nodes and a variety of hardware options, from high-end NVIDIA A100 and H400 models to more affordable choices like 4090 or A6000 cards, io.net allows machine learning engineers to deploy Ray and Kubernetes clusters with thousands of GPUs rapidly and cost-effectively.

​​”With over 74 million people across more than 180 countries at its peak, Wombo is an example of a consumer AI application at scale,” said a representative from io.net in a written statement. “io.net’s network has now eclipsed 520K GPUs and CPUs in just five months, and with an infrastructure value over $2B, we are prepared to help WOMBO scale their compute infrastructure,” he added.

