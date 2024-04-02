Decentralized GPU Network Io.net Partners With Allora To Unlock Secure AI Development

by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O

Decentralized GPU network io.net announced a partnership with the self-improving decentralized AI network Allora to improve its computational efficiency and model accuracy in AI and machine learning (ML) development processes.

Io.net facilitates the deployment of scalable GPU clusters for ML engineers engaged in AI model training and inference.

With the capabilities provided by Allora, io.net gains the ability to bolster the security and privacy of AI and ML computations while upholding high efficiency standards, leveraging a self-improving network of ML models to optimize outcomes. Moreover, this collaboration will facilitate secure and decentralized training of AI and ML models across diverse sectors, prioritizing privacy-preserving data analysis and federated learning techniques.

In this manner, Allora contributes inferences and self-improvement mechanisms, while io.net furnishes the computational resources and infrastructure for developers to utilize and build on. With Allora, workers contribute their inferences to the network and forecast the accuracy of other participants’ inferences within a designated topic or sub-network.

Furthermore, by integrating Allora’s self-improvement mechanism, models utilizing io.net’s computational resources can leverage the efficient inferences that guarantee superior performance compared to individual models within the network.

This self-improvement mechanism fosters the development of AI models capable of adapting to diverse contexts and consistently enhancing their performance. Thus, users of applications built on io.net can anticipate heightened accuracy and reliability in the results generated by the AI models they create and deploy, regardless of whether they’re engaged in financial analysis, predictive modeling, or any other AI-driven application scenario.

“This partnership represents a pivotal moment for us,” said Ahmad Shadid, CEO of Io.net. “Blending the best of decentralized compute and AI technologies to unlock new possibilities for developers and enterprises alike,” he added.

Io.net Secures $30M in Series A Funding to Bolster AI Infrastructure

Io.net operates as a decentralized computing network, offering ML engineers scalable distributed clusters at significantly reduced costs compared to centralized services.

The network aided in training, fine-tuning, and inference processes of over 1,000 ML models, leading to significant cost reductions of up to 90% for users. With over 200,000 GPUs contributing computational power to its network, Io.net stands at the forefront of democratizing access to AI development tools and computational resources.

Recently, io.net concluded a Series A financing round, raising $30 million from Hack VC, Foresight Ventures, SevenX, and Multicoin Capital, among other investors. The funds will be utilized to further develop a decentralized GPU network to address the shortage of AI computing resources.

