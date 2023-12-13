Ultra Debuts ‘Josh Journey: Darkness Totems,’ a First PC Game Allowing NFT License Resale

by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Ultra released tradable digital video game Josh Journey: Darkness Totems, allowing users to purchase and resell digital gaming content.

PC gaming platform Ultra — developed by AAA industry veterans from Ubisoft, Playstation and Nintendo, recently announced the release of the world’s first tradable digital video game.

Indie title Josh Journey: Darkness Totems from Provincia Studio is the first tradable game on the Ultra platform, granting users the ability to purchase and resell digital gaming content among themselves. This pioneering development aims to reshape the concept of digital ownership within the gaming ecosystem.

Ultra asserts the crux of this transformative shift lies in it’s proprietary blockchain technology, uniting gamers, game developers and publishers in a fairer, more sustainable paradigm.

“We noticed very early on that no existing blockchain infrastructure would be able to effectively provide true tradability of games. We decided to build our own blockchain to make this feature viable and offer a game changing experience for players and game developers. Ultra’s blockchain allows for ownership and transferability of digital content, and through game tokenization we’re able to offer players additional value from their gaming content,” Nicolas Gilot, Founder & CEO of Ultra told Metaverse Post.

“Our blockchain also removes any hassle or complexity that is often found in the blockchain space, with zero gas fees as a key part of our offering,” Gilot added.

An independent survey conducted by Ultra among 2,000 PC gamers, with full findings scheduled for release in January 2024, revealed that the majority (64%) of PC games are already acquired at a discount, bundled or downloaded for free.

The gaming platform’s recent technological leap aims to addresses a silent predicament in digital entertainment—the lack of true ownership for users over the content they purchase.

Bolstering Gaming Content Ownership with Blockchain

Ultra claims that currently, the acquisition of a PC game or any digital content merely provides users an individual license to access and enjoy the material—a privilege susceptible to revocation at any moment. By ‘tokenizing‘ all game licenses on its platform, the platform aims to shift towards granting users genuine ownership rights, potentially revolutionizing the prevailing status quo of digital content transactions.

“We’re excited that Josh Journey will forever be the very first tradable title on Ultra Games! This is a great opportunity for us to understand more about this new business model for games and see how it can enhance existing revenue streams, and create new ones. Blockchain and tokenization are not familiar concepts to us but the enthusiasm of the Ultra community is enormous and we can’t wait to see them enjoy and share Josh Journey,” said Guilherme Araujo, Co-Founder of Provincia Studio.

While Ultra’s tradable game technology is available for every game on its next-gen PC store, developers have the discretion to activate reselling for their titles and establish rules, including minimum resale prices and revenue splits.

“Tradable games extend the life cycle of a game that is coming to market, as well as offering different ways to engage players that provide value for them in the long run. Making a game tradable means that players are more likely to try out new games, knowing they have the option to resell it once they’re done with it, and the developer takes a cut of each subsequent sale, not just the initial one,” Ultra’s Gilot told Metaverse Post.



“It also really helps build community engagement, as developers are able to give players exclusive perks, in-game items, tournament access, and more through Ultra’s robust tokenization technology,” he added further.

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems, a hand-drawn beat’em up game, serves as a traditional PC game devoid of blockchain elements, showcasing the potential of this technology for the mainstream games industry.

Ultra Games also boasts an extensive catalog, featuring web3 titles like Phantom Galaxies, R3V3NGE, and Aether: Trading Card Game, alongside beloved PC games and gaming series such as Lords of the Fallen, The Walking Dead Definitive Series, WRC7, the Syberia series, and the Beholder series.

Ultra is powered by its custom-built layer 1 blockchain and native token, UOS.

