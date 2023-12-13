News Report
December 13, 2023

FTX Counters IRS’s $24 Billion Tax Claim Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

by
Published: December 13, 2023 at 12:39 am Updated: December 13, 2023 at 12:39 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 13, 2023 at 12:39 am

In Brief

FTX’s legal challenge against the IRS’s $24 billion tax demand amid crypto exchange bankruptcy proceedings.

FTX Counters IRS’s $24 Billion Tax Claim Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

In a recent legal development, FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that declared bankruptcy, is contesting a massive $24 billion tax demand from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

This challenge poses significant questions regarding the potential recovery for the victims of FTX’s downfall.

FTX argues in its latest court filing that the IRS’s demand for $24 billion has no legal basis and is excessive compared to the exchange’s actual income. The exchange emphasizes that such a claim is groundless and would significantly diminish the available funds for compensating defrauded customers.

FTX is concerned that satisfying the IRS’s tax claim would deplete resources meant for victim compensation. The exchange warns that if the court upholds the IRS’s demand, the victims may receive minimal or no substantial restitution.

FTX’s dispute with the IRS comes after its bankruptcy filing in November last year, following revelations about its financial mismanagement. The situation worsened with the conviction of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, on fraud and conspiracy charges, with sentencing set for February 2024.

The U.S. government, responding to FTX’s objections, asserts that its aim is to accurately assess FTX’s tax liabilities, not to levy an exorbitant amount.

While FTX recognizes its duty to resolve any tax obligations, the exchange criticizes the government’s approach as potentially causing unnecessary delays in case resolution. This standoff illustrates the complexities of unraveling the aftermath of a major crypto exchange’s collapse.

This legal confrontation between FTX and the IRS highlights not only the intricacies of bankruptcy and tax law but also the broader implications for the recovery efforts of those affected by the exchange’s collapse. The outcome of this case will be crucial in shaping the future of both the IRS’s claims and the restitution process for FTX’s defrauded customers.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Extended Reality (XR) is Reshaping Business Dynamics: a Paradigm Shift in Training and Operations

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Balmain and Space Runners Announce Generative AI-Powered Sneaker Collaboration with Ant Kai

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

OKX DEX Confirms Security Breach, Commits to User Compensation

by Nik Asti
December 12, 2023

KuCoin Pays $22 Million to Settle Crypto Lawsuit, Exits New York Market Blocking Users

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Ukraine’s Kyivstar and Monobank Grapple with Service Disruptions after Unexpected Cyberattack

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
OKX DEX Confirms Security Breach, Commits to User Compensation
Markets News Report
OKX DEX Confirms Security Breach, Commits to User Compensation
by Nik Asti
December 12, 2023
KuCoin Pays $22 Million to Settle Crypto Lawsuit, Exits New York Market Blocking Users
News Report Technology
KuCoin Pays $22 Million to Settle Crypto Lawsuit, Exits New York Market Blocking Users
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023
=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security
News Report Technology
=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security
by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023
Ukraine’s Kyivstar and Monobank Grapple with Service Disruptions after Unexpected Cyberattack
News Report Technology
Ukraine’s Kyivstar and Monobank Grapple with Service Disruptions after Unexpected Cyberattack
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.