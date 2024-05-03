This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (29.04-03.05)

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BlackRock’s Securitize investment, BAXUS’ Web3 alcohol marketplace transformation, Supercell’s GFAL fundraising round, and Microsoft’s investment highlight significant investments in AI, IT, Web3, and crypto.

In this week’s roundup of top deals, we spotlight major investments in AI, IT, Web3, and crypto from late April to early May. BlackRock’s significant investment in Securitize highlights the expanding interest in tokenisation, while BAXUS secures $5 million to transform the Web3 alcohol marketplace. Supercell and Mitch Lasky led a $3.2 million fundraising round for GFAL to fuel Web3 game development, and Microsoft unveiled a substantial $2.2 billion investment in Malaysia to boost cloud and AI capabilities.

BlackRock has made a $47 million investment in the Securitize

BlackRock has invested $47 million in RWA tokenisation entity Securitize. The firm will be able to increase its efforts to use ledger technology to automate the financial markets thanks to the investment being spearheaded by Securitize. Financial entities such as Tradeweb Markets, ParaFi Capital, and Hamilton Lane were also involved in the investment round. The investment demonstrates the industry’s rising curiosity in RWA.

BAXUS Funds the Expansion of the Web3 Alcohol Marketplace with $5 Million

BAXUS has raised $5 million with Multicoin Capital and with participation from prominent angel investors, Solana Ventures, Narwhal Ventures, and FJ Labs. With the additional funds, BAXUS intends to advance its vaulting and detection systems in order to meet the rising demand for premium beverages. Using the open payment facilities, the platform running on the Solana will save expenses, improve openness and bring liquidity to the industry that has hitherto been fractured.

Supercell and Mitch Lasky Led a $3.2 million fundraising round for GFAL

Leading the way in a stage fundraising phase led by Benchmark and Supercell Ltd., Web3 video games developer GFAL has received $3.2 million. The money will go toward growing the key group and quickening the pace of production. The fundraising expands upon the $4.4 million in money raised through GFAL’s token launch in 2023 via pre-sales. The money will be used to launch “Elemental Raiders.”

Microsoft Will Invest $2.2 Billion in Cloud and AI in Malaysia

Microsoft Corp. unveiled a $2.2 billion investment in Malaysia, with an emphasis on developing new cloud and AI technology and collaborating with authorities to establish a National AI Center. Through the use of modern technologies, companies, residents, and developers in Malaysia will be able to promote inclusive economic development and creative thinking. A total of 200,000 individuals in Malaysia will have the opportunity to gain AI skills thanks to Microsoft’s investment in Indonesia, which will teach 840,000 people about AI.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

