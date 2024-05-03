Digest Business Markets Technology
May 03, 2024

This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (29.04-03.05)

by
Published: May 03, 2024 at 4:34 am Updated: May 03, 2024 at 4:34 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 03, 2024 at 4:34 am

In Brief

BlackRock’s Securitize investment, BAXUS’ Web3 alcohol marketplace transformation, Supercell’s GFAL fundraising round, and Microsoft’s investment highlight significant investments in AI, IT, Web3, and crypto.

In this week’s roundup of top deals, we spotlight major investments in AI, IT, Web3, and crypto from late April to early May. BlackRock’s significant investment in Securitize highlights the expanding interest in tokenisation, while BAXUS secures $5 million to transform the Web3 alcohol marketplace. Supercell and Mitch Lasky led a $3.2 million fundraising round for GFAL to fuel Web3 game development, and Microsoft unveiled a substantial $2.2 billion investment in Malaysia to boost cloud and AI capabilities.

BlackRock has made a $47 million investment in the Securitize

BlackRock has invested $47 million in RWA tokenisation entity Securitize. The firm will be able to increase its efforts to use ledger technology to automate the financial markets thanks to the investment being spearheaded by Securitize. Financial entities such as Tradeweb Markets, ParaFi Capital, and Hamilton Lane were also involved in the investment round. The investment demonstrates the industry’s rising curiosity in RWA.

BAXUS Funds the Expansion of the Web3 Alcohol Marketplace with $5 Million

BAXUS has raised $5 million with Multicoin Capital and with participation from prominent angel investors, Solana Ventures, Narwhal Ventures, and FJ Labs. With the additional funds, BAXUS intends to advance its vaulting and detection systems in order to meet the rising demand for premium beverages. Using the open payment facilities, the platform running on the Solana will save expenses, improve openness and bring liquidity to the industry that has hitherto been fractured.

Supercell and Mitch Lasky Led a $3.2 million fundraising round for GFAL

Leading the way in a stage fundraising phase led by Benchmark and Supercell Ltd., Web3 video games developer GFAL has received $3.2 million. The money will go toward growing the key group and quickening the pace of production. The fundraising expands upon the $4.4 million in money raised through GFAL’s token launch in 2023 via pre-sales. The money will be used to launch “Elemental Raiders.”

Microsoft Will Invest $2.2 Billion in Cloud and AI in Malaysia

Microsoft Corp. unveiled a $2.2 billion investment in Malaysia, with an emphasis on developing new cloud and AI technology and collaborating with authorities to establish a National AI Center. Through the use of modern technologies, companies, residents, and developers in Malaysia will be able to promote inclusive economic development and creative thinking. A total of 200,000 individuals in Malaysia will have the opportunity to gain AI skills thanks to Microsoft’s investment in Indonesia, which will teach 840,000 people about AI.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Viktoriia Palchik
Viktoriia Palchik

Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Hot Stories

Masa Teams Up With Teller To Introduce MASA Lending Pool, Enables USDC Borrowing On Base

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024

Velodrome Launches Superchain Beta Version In Coming Weeks And Expands Across OP Stack Layer 2 Blockchains

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024

CARV Announces Partnership With Aethir To Decentralize Its Data Layer And Distribute Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024

XION And TOKI Announce Launch Of Chain Abstraction Created for BNB Chain Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Masa Teams Up With Teller To Introduce MASA Lending Pool, Enables USDC Borrowing On Base

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024

Velodrome Launches Superchain Beta Version In Coming Weeks And Expands Across OP Stack Layer 2 Blockchains

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024

CARV Announces Partnership With Aethir To Decentralize Its Data Layer And Distribute Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024

Bitcoin-based Eternal AI Launches EAI Token Generation Event On Naka Launchpad

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024

Institutional Appetite Grows Toward Bitcoin ETFs Amid Volatility

Disclosures through 13F filings reveal notable institutional investors dabbling in Bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a growing acceptance of ...

Know More

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Masa Teams Up With Teller To Introduce MASA Lending Pool, Enables USDC Borrowing On Base
Markets News Report Technology
Masa Teams Up With Teller To Introduce MASA Lending Pool, Enables USDC Borrowing On Base
by Alisa Davidson
May 3, 2024
Velodrome Launches Superchain Beta Version In Coming Weeks And Expands Across OP Stack Layer 2 Blockchains
Markets News Report Technology
Velodrome Launches Superchain Beta Version In Coming Weeks And Expands Across OP Stack Layer 2 Blockchains
by Alisa Davidson
May 3, 2024
CARV Announces Partnership With Aethir To Decentralize Its Data Layer And Distribute Rewards
Business News Report Technology
CARV Announces Partnership With Aethir To Decentralize Its Data Layer And Distribute Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
May 3, 2024
Bitcoin-based Eternal AI Launches EAI Token Generation Event On Naka Launchpad
Markets News Report Technology
Bitcoin-based Eternal AI Launches EAI Token Generation Event On Naka Launchpad
by Alisa Davidson
May 3, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.