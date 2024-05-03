CARV Announces Partnership With Aethir To Decentralize Its Data Layer And Distribute Rewards

In Brief CARV partnered with Aethir to decentralize its data layer and enable mutual incentives between the communities of both platforms.

Modular data layer for games and AI, CARV partnered with Aethir, a cloud computing infrastructure platform, to decentralize CARV’s data layer and enable mutual incentives between the communities of both platforms.

As part of this joint effort, CARV plans to incorporate Aethir’s cloud technology. The new integration provides the 2.5 million users of CARV Play with the platform to stream and engage with games directly without necessitating substantial computational resources.

Moreover, with the partnership, CARV will enhance the decentralization of its data layer. Alongside leveraging a substantial variety of verification nodes to achieve decentralization, CARV plans to collaborate with Aethir’s GPU to supply data sources and computational capacity for AI, simultaneously prioritizing the protection of privacy and AI model parameters.

The partnership will involve the reciprocal exchange of community incentives between the two entities. Additionally, CARV users will have the option to partake in the Aethir token allocation.

Aethir operates as a cloud computing infrastructure platform, transforming the ownership, distribution, and utilization methods of enterprise-grade GPUs. The platform primarily focuses on optimizing GPU usage for compute-intensive fields and applications, encompassing primarily AI, ML, as well as cloud gaming.

CARV Raises $10M To Advance Its Modular Data Layer

CARV’s modular data layer serves gaming and AI, intending to transform the usage and sharing of data. Its protocol is crafted to facilitate data exchange and value distribution within the gaming and AI sectors. It covers the full spectrum of data flow processes, encompassing tasks such as data verification, identity authentication, storage, processing, model training, and value distribution. The protocol is incorporated with nearly 40 blockchain ecosystems. Additionally, CARV offers CARV Play, its gaming platform and super-app.

Recently, CARV raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Tribe Capital and IOSG Ventures, Consensys, OKX Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, No Limit Holdings, among various other investors.

