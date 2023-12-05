Sky Mavis and Foonie Magus Partner to Launch Web3 God Game ‘Apeiron’ on Ronin

Sky Mavis — the company behind renowned Web3 game Axie Infinity, has forged a strategic alliance with Singapore-based Foonie Magus.

Foonie Magus is recognized for developing Apeiron — a pioneering god game on the blockchain. Sky Mavis said both the company’s vision align to introduce an innovative gaming experience to the Ronin platform.

Apeiron is a roguelite card-battle game fused with god simulation elements, that empowers players to lead a godly avatar defending their planet’s Doods—adorable inhabitants of Apeiron’s godiverse. Players wield divine influence to summon miracles, shape their worlds, and engage in card-based combat against the forces of the Mad God Chaos.

“Sky Mavis’s collaboration with Foonie Magus for Apeiron’s launch on Ronin represents a strategic step in strengthening Ronin as the hub of web3 gaming. By leveraging our experience with Axie Infinity and attracting top-tier web3 games, this partnership introduces Apeiron’s innovative mix of card-battling Roguelite and god game genres to our diverse Ronin audience,” Trung Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Sky Mavis told Metaverse Post.

“With Apeiron, we’re offering new gameplay and immersive experiences that reinforce the Ronin ecosystem as the premier destination for quality web3 games,” Nguyen added.

In March 2023, Sky Mavis opened Ronin to select game studios and projects, welcoming endeavors spanning diverse genres such as real-time strategy games and open-world simulations. The company asserts Ronin to be the most active Web3 gaming ecosystem, witnessing a remarkable 300% surge in daily active addresses over the past month.

“Not only do we introduce game studio partners to new communities, but we also present strategic opportunities for games like Apeiron to integrate with other games on Ronin that carry significant Intellectual Property (IP) value,” said Sky Mavis’s Nguyen. “We are looking for game developers who are first and foremost community-focused and also not afraid to experiment to push the boundaries of game mechanics in web3.”

Strategic Choices Will Unleash Consequences in Apeiron

Distinguished by a distinctive tri-token system, Apeiron augments strategic choices with tangible economic implications. This unique feature empowers players to trade and invest in the evolving world they contribute to. Leveraging mechanics and token systems akin to Axie Infinity, players can breed their own Planet NFTs for play or sale.

“As a Godling – a newborn god – you will have control over your own Planet, and be able to call upon incredible elemental Miracles to shape the Planet and its Dood inhabitants in your divine image,” Frank Cheng, CEO of Foonie Magus told Metaverse Post. “The actions that you take as a Godling have good and evil consequences that will affect your Planet’s appearance (from heavenly paradise to demonic hellscape), as well as collectively determine the future of the godiverse – to be saved by kindness and care or dominated by fear.”

Foonie Magus’s Frank Cheng contends that employing only two tokens proves insufficient in meeting the diverse requirements of a functional, dynamic economy.

“There are speculators/investors, pro gamers, hardcore gamers, casual gamers, grinders; different participants coming in individually or as a group. And our three tokens are designed to cater to different types of players and investors, with different kinds of gameplay or staking mechanisms that rely on each other in order to earn effectively,” Cheng explained. “The ultimate thesis behind this Tri-token system is an idea we borrowed from physical gaming cards, a concept of deck building cycles centered around seasonal tournaments and community competitions. APRS and ANIMA are used to create and enhance Decks, while the 3rd token – Ringularity – is used to unlock the newest season, to trigger a new wave of deck building each year.”

A demo of the game is currently available for download on the Epic Game Store, while the global mobile game launch, introducing a new PvP mode, and token launch, complete with an airdrop for early supporters, is anticipated in early Q1 2024.

“This launch is going to be our biggest by far. PvP is going to be huge, of course: we’ve spent months fine-tuning the balance to make for gameplay that is strategic, chaotic, fast-paced fun. Then on top of that, we’re going to have a whole bunch of new content in our PvE dungeons, with a bespoke story that sets the stage for the epic narrative to come,” Foonie Magus’s Frank Cheng told Metaverse Post. “Additionally, this release will see players be able to integrate their Planet NFTs and use them in the game, as well as interact with our integrated immersive AI character “prayer” system.”

