=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

=nil; Foundation today announced the launch of Type-1 zkEVM, its latest innovation that aims to strengthen security for Ethereum scaling.

=nil; Foundation today launched its latest innovation Type-1 zkEVM, aiming to strengthen security for Ethereum scaling. Powered by zkLLVM, the company asserts that the zkEVM distinguishes itself as the first to feature core components constructed automatically, mitigating potential insecurities stemming from manual circuit definition.

The Type-1 zkEVM is a pivotal element of =nil;’s zkRollup, and employs zkSharding to securely scale Ethereum, delivering advanced security while maintaining full compatibility with the Ethereum network.

“Our zkEVM is set to change how Ethereum scales by directly addressing the security and compatibility concerns that are a bottleneck and have hampered the migration of liquidity to zkRollups. Security is ensured through Type-1 zkEVM compiled via zkLLVM, which improves auditability and eliminates human error in circuit implementation,” said Misha Komarov, CEO and co-founder of =nil; Foundation.

Automated Security with zkLLVM Compiler

=nil; Foundation said the Type-1 zkEVM focuses on security as a foundational feature, driven by the proprietary zkLLVM compiler.

The compiler can rapidly and automatically translate high-level code, such as C++ or Rust, into efficient zk-SNARK circuits. The company said that automated compilation stands in stark contrast to the prevalent industry practice of manually defining circuits, known for its time-intensive nature, creation of overly complex circuits, and susceptibility to human error.

Key Features of =nil;’s zkEVM inculde:

1. Auditability: Existing zkEVMs often rely on manually defined circuits, necessitating impractical and costly auditing processes. =nil; said its automated approach of compiling circuits from C++, offers a more accessible and cost-effective alternative. This mainstream programming language enhances accessibility for auditors, facilitating inspection, understanding, and verification.

2. Upgradability: =nil; claims that zkEVM demonstrates high adaptability to EVM changes, presenting a future-proof scaling solution for Ethereum. In contrast to existing zkEVMs requiring manual adjustments and validations for each parameter change, =nil;’s automatic compilation aims to simplify and expedite the integration of new EIPs, aligning with Ethereum’s standards.

3. Compatibility: As a Type-1 bytecode-compatible zkEVM, =nil;’s innovation closely aligns with evmone, a C++ version of Ethereum’s base execution environment. This compatibility aims to ensure better security and quicker implementation, avoiding the need to audit a distinct bytecode implementation. In contrast, less compatible zkEVMs demand significant effort to replicate exact EVM behavior, potentially introducing unknown security vulnerabilities.

Empowering Ethereum with 60,000+ TPS

The newly revealed zkEVM powers =nil;’s recently announced zkRollup, facilitating Ethereum scaling to over 60,000 transactions per second through zkSharding. The company believes that it will empower developers to construct composable applications with transparent access to Ethereum data.

=nill; Foundation experienced a successful year with the launch of its native Proof Market, zero-knowledge Low-Level Machine (zkLLVM), Placeholder Proof System. The company asserts that the latest addition Type-1 zkEVM, reaffirms its commitment to advancing the security and scalability of the Ethereum ecosystem.

