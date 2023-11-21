Ubisoft Introduces NFT Avatars Featuring Rayman and “Captain Laserhawk” for The Sandbox

Ubisoft announced it has lunched its NFT Avatars Featuring Rayman and "Captain Laserhawk" for The Sandbox metaverse.

Game studio Ubisoft, well-known for AAA game titles such as Assassin’s Creed, has introduced NFT Avatars Featuring Rayman and “Captain Laserhawk” for The Sandbox.

Today, Ubisoft is transitioning to one of the most active major video game publishers in the blockchain world. The company is now extending its influence by introducing a new collection of NFT avatars for The Sandbox metaverse.

The Sandbox is a virtual world for cell phones and Microsoft Windows developed by Pixowl Game Studio and released on May 15, 2012.

Ubisoft’s will integrate NFT avatars from its latest Netflix animated series, “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix,” into The Sandbox. The adult-oriented nature of the show features characters and franchises from Ubisoft’s past.

Ethereum scaling network Polygon will also be launching a collection of 1,866 distinct player avatars presented as NFTs. The assortment features interpretations of iconic Ubisoft action hero Rayman, along with Jade and Pey’j, the protagonists from the cult classic game Beyond Good & Evil.

The avatars embody a futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic reminiscent of the show. While pricing details have not been revealed yet from The Sandbox and Ubisoft, minting is slated for November 29.

Ubisoft’s NFT Initiatives for The Sandbox

Ubisoft had earlier launched Sandbox avatars inspired by its Rabbids franchise in February, derived from the Rayman series. Each of these avatars had a price tag of 100 SAND, currently valued at around $42, though it equated to $78 in SAND back in February.

The animated series “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” originates from the Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon game. It integrates characters and references from various Ubisoft franchises, encompassing Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon.

Ubisoft has shown involvement in the Web3 space, with a recent announcement of a complimentary Ethereum NFT drop for its upcoming Champions Tactics game on the Oasys blockchain. Additionally, the publisher has revealed a partnership with Immutable, the gaming platform linked to the Immutable X and Immutable zkEVM networks.

The publisher’s foray into blockchain extends over several years, highlighted by the introduction of in-game Tezos NFT items in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint in late 2021. Ubisoft has also shown support for the Cronos and Hedera ecosystems, developed a spinoff game inspired by the fantasy soccer NFT game Sorare, and issued Rabbids as Reddit NFT avatars.

