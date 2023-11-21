Lifestyle News Report
Ubisoft Introduces NFT Avatars Featuring Rayman and “Captain Laserhawk” for The Sandbox

Published: November 21, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Ubisoft announced it has lunched its NFT Avatars Featuring Rayman and “Captain Laserhawk” for The Sandbox metaverse.

Ubisoft Introduces NFT Avatars Featuring Rayman and “Captain Laserhawk” to The Sandbox

Game studio Ubisoft, well-known for AAA game titles such as Assassin’s Creed, has introduced NFT Avatars Featuring Rayman and “Captain Laserhawk” for The Sandbox.

Today, Ubisoft is transitioning to one of the most active major video game publishers in the blockchain world. The company is now extending its influence by introducing a new collection of NFT avatars for The Sandbox metaverse.

The Sandbox is a virtual world for cell phones and Microsoft Windows developed by Pixowl Game Studio and released on May 15, 2012.
Ubisoft’s will integrate NFT avatars from its latest Netflix animated series, “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix,” into The Sandbox. The adult-oriented nature of the show features characters and franchises from Ubisoft’s past.

Ethereum scaling network Polygon will also be launching a collection of 1,866 distinct player avatars presented as NFTs. The assortment features interpretations of iconic Ubisoft action hero Rayman, along with Jade and Pey’j, the protagonists from the cult classic game Beyond Good & Evil.

The avatars embody a futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic reminiscent of the show. While pricing details have not been revealed yet from The Sandbox and Ubisoft, minting is slated for November 29.

Ubisoft’s NFT Initiatives for The Sandbox

Ubisoft had earlier launched Sandbox avatars inspired by its Rabbids franchise in February, derived from the Rayman series. Each of these avatars had a price tag of 100 SAND, currently valued at around $42, though it equated to $78 in SAND back in February.

The animated series “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” originates from the Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon game. It integrates characters and references from various Ubisoft franchises, encompassing Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon.

Ubisoft has shown involvement in the Web3 space, with a recent announcement of a complimentary Ethereum NFT drop for its upcoming Champions Tactics game on the Oasys blockchain. Additionally, the publisher has revealed a partnership with Immutable, the gaming platform linked to the Immutable X and Immutable zkEVM networks.

The publisher’s foray into blockchain extends over several years, highlighted by the introduction of in-game Tezos NFT items in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint in late 2021. Ubisoft has also shown support for the Cronos and Hedera ecosystems, developed a spinoff game inspired by the fantasy soccer NFT game Sorare, and issued Rabbids as Reddit NFT avatars.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Anya is a seasoned IT writer with a passion for exploring cutting-edge topics in the tech industry, including generative AI, Web3 gamification, and large language models (LLMs). Holding a degree in interpretation, she possesses a unique blend of linguistic expertise and technical acumen. Her inquiring mind and extensive experience allow her to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of technological innovation. Anya is dedicated to uncovering insights and trends across diverse language segments of the Internet, bringing a visionary perspective to her work. Through her articles, she aims to bridge the gap between complex IT concepts and a global audience, making technology accessible and engaging for readers worldwide.

