Bitcoin-based Eternal AI Launches EAI Token Generation Event On Naka Launchpad

AI infrastructure operating on the Bitcoin blockchain, Eternal AI (EAI), announced the commencement of its token generation event (TGE).

Users now have the opportunity to access the public sale page on Naka Launchpad to acquire the EAI token. To claim their tokens, users are advised to log in using a Naka wallet, which is utilized for EAI contributions, and then click the “Claim” button in the “Claimable Balance” section. Following this, users are encouraged to navigate to the Eternal AI mainnet, select “Connect wallet,” and sign in with their Naka wallet to view the claimed balance.

As per the announcement, the claimable amount during the TGE is determined by the users’ Contribution Cap (Allowlist tier) and their contribution amount in the EAI Public Sale. Tier 1 corresponds to a $32,000 cap, Tier 2 to a $16,000 cap, and Tier 3 to an $8,000 cap, while there is a $4,000 cap for those not on the allowlist. If a user’s contribution surpasses the cap set by their allowlist tier, the additional amount will be subject to a lock-up period of 6 months and will vest over the course of 1 year.

Through EAI, users gain the capability to cover network fees on the Eternal AI mainnet, utilize or deploy on-chain AI models, and operate Eternal AI Nodes to accrue additional EAI tokens, effective from May 10th.

The Eternal AI TGE aligns with the launch of the project’s mainnet and marks the conclusion of the Eternal AI testnet and Airdrop Season 2. EAI token is anticipated to become available for trading on decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as Naka and Uniswap, among others, starting May 17th. Centralized exchange (CEX) listings are scheduled to follow in the subsequent weeks.

Eternal AI Collaborates With Nuco.cloud To Enhance Development And Deployment Of AI Apps Within Its Infrastructure

Eternal AI is a Layer 2 blockchain built on Bitcoin, specifically tailored for executing AI smart contracts and storing AI models. These AI smart contracts represent decentralized applications (dApps) within the AI realm, functioning precisely as programmed without risk of downtime, censorship, or external interference.

By storing AI models on-chain, Eternal AI enables transparent verification of the models in use, guarding against potential deception. The platform provides a secure, reliable, and decentralized ecosystem for harnessing advanced AI functionalities, with a commitment to making these tools available to a wide audience.

Recently, Eternal AI has entered into a partnership with nuco.cloud, a platform that provides scalable and sustainable computing power for AI technology to integrate nuco.cloud’s GPUs to support Node Operators and AI engineers in developing and deploying AI applications within Eternal AI’s decentralized AI infrastructure.

