The Web3 Advantage: Empowering Developers to Take Control and Transform Reach with New Distribution Channels

Share this article







by Christina Macedo by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Blockchain gaming, with 4.2 million daily active users and $24 percent market share, is gaining popularity as game creators seek more control and user participation.

Imagine, as a game creator, that you have the same degree of control over game distribution as you have over game creation. It’s becoming a reality thanks to recent breakthroughs.

With 4.2 million daily active users, blockchain gaming established a new milestone in August 2024. At the same time, there were 17 million unique active wallets each day in the dApp business, with blockchain gaming holding a 24 percent part of the market. Investments in blockchain gaming reached $1.1 billion in Q2 2024, up 314% from the previous quarter.

These modifications show how, as game developers seek more control and user participation, there is a growing need for decentralized gaming experiences and, with them, new approaches to game development and delivery.

The current state of digital distribution is dominated by established channels like Google Play and the Apple App Store. Combined, both platforms have hosted millions of applications and brought in billions of dollars; in 2023, worldwide app store spending hit $171 billion, with the two stores making up a major portion of that amount.

Over $325,000 is spent per minute on it. They have unquestionably contributed significantly to where we are now, but they have drawbacks.

High commission fees, stringent policies, and limited control over user data are just a few of the challenges we’ve come to accept as part of the status quo.

But what if there was another way? That is exactly what Web3 technologies are giving us: the opportunity to completely rethink how games are distributed by using blockchain technology to increase our level of control, transparency, and audience access.

The app stores’ ability to achieve scale and capitalize on network effects is made possible by an integrated ecosystem, which also contributes to the success of traditional platforms. Yet, new technologies are making it possible to build ecosystems that are just as strong and that benefit gamers and developers equally.

With blockchain, we are no longer restricted to certain distribution channels, which frees us to innovate and broaden our reach. Distributing games may be difficult without blockchain, as creators are frequently constrained by the ecosystem of the platform they’re using. Web3 gives developers additional control over the system.

Games may now be launched much more easily on platforms like Telegram, which is gaining popularity as a new distribution route. This is an intriguing opportunity that will give us the chance to investigate various methods of connecting with our audience and developing.

Direct Distribution Empowers Developers and Expands Gaming Audience

Web3 is changing how games are distributed, as demonstrated by platforms like Telegram and its in-house blockchain, TON (The Open Network). Telegram has more than 900 million active users, providing a large and interested audience. There are two benefits for developers when they link their games with Telegram and use TON: they can reach players where they are.

First of all, we may contact players directly. Through Telegram groups and channels, we can interact with our audience and build a feeling of community. We are able to customize experiences to our players’ interests and get to know them better thanks to the direct channel of contact.

Second, developers can distribute content much more easily now. By avoiding the obstacles provided by conventional app stores, creators are able to freely release their games.

Thirdly, by engaging with gamers who would not be reached through traditional methods, decentralized platforms allow developers to access new audiences and draw in additional players by reaching out to new demographics.

Fourth, games may benefit from secure transactions and actual asset ownership made possible by blockchain technologies, which can set creators’ products apart from competitors and provide players with more value.

Web3 not only creates new avenues for dissemination, but it also changes our economic environment. Direct game distribution to players has substantial financial ramifications.

The commission costs charged by conventional app shops, which may reach 30% and significantly affect developers’ revenue, can be reduced or eliminated by emerging platforms. We also have more control over pricing and promotions when we sell directly to players, so we can better match player preferences with our strategies.

Previously unreachable or unnoticed markets become available through new routes of distribution. Whereas traditional app stores could have restrictions, developers can access such areas. For instance, games included in Telegram can reach a larger audience in regions where mobile users favor messaging applications over installing new apps. This tactic has worked well for games like Catizen and Hamster Kombat, who launched their token last month and gained a lot of popularity by utilizing Telegram’s sizable user base.

Web3 Ecosystem Optimizes Development, Distribution, and Discovery

It’s important to take into account an ecosystem that offers us a set of tools to maximize game production, distribution, and discovery as we investigate how Web3 is opening up new distribution channels.

For independent developers, who sometimes have limited resources, an ecosystem that serves as a single point to facilitate game distribution across several platforms is very helpful.

With tools and infrastructure like smooth Web3 integration, cross-platform distribution using layer-0 interoperability to run any game on any chain, and integrated data and analytics tools to boost games’ visibility in a crowded market, it creates a support system that prioritizes growth and fosters creativity.

From Creation to Distribution

The legal environment is changing at the same time as blockchain adoption is quickening, propelled by a worldwide community of developers and gamers who see its potential to provide improved gaming experiences. Globally, governments and regulatory agencies are starting to recognize the potential of Web3 and blockchain technologies and are developing frameworks that promote innovation while maintaining security and compliance.

These frameworks will improve with time, making Web3 distribution routes even more desirable and feasible. Because of the trust and reliability this ecosystem provides, developers are able to fully reap the benefits of decentralized distribution.

Developers are actively influencing the gaming industry by utilizing extensive ecosystems that provide smooth integration tools, cross-platform distribution, optimized discovery mechanisms, and effective monetization solutions. This gives us all the freedom to innovate, reach new markets, and create long-lasting business models that benefit both developers and the gaming community as a whole.

There is no denying Web3 distribution’s momentum. There is a rebirth of potential and inventiveness. Accept it, and together, we’ll create a future in which every developer succeeds and every play matters.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Christina Macedo, the CEO and Founder of PLAY, has a strong background in tech leadership, law, and technology. Her professional expertise includes integrating blockchain into gaming to expand access to game development and enhance player engagement. Christina frequently writes about Web3 technologies, emphasizing their potential to shape the future of gaming. She is also actively involved in discussions about decentralizing gaming ecosystems and the global impact of Web3 on mobile gaming dynamics, sharing her insights through various speaking engagements at international conferences. More articles Christina Macedo