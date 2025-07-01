Midas And 0G Partner To Integrate Real-World Assets Into AI-Native Blockchain Infrastructure

In Brief Midas and 0G have partnered to integrate compliant tokenized real-world assets with AI-native blockchain infrastructure, advancing scalable, modular financial solutions.

Tokenization protocol Midas and AI-focused blockchain 0G have formed a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing on-chain financial infrastructure through a modular approach. The integration of Midas’ tokenization technology with 0G’s decentralized AI computing capabilities is intended to support the development of solutions that utilize real-world assets in a more intelligent and scalable manner.

As part of the collaboration, Midas plans to launch its tokenization infrastructure on the 0G mainnet, which is anticipated to go live in the latter part of Q3 2025. Concurrently, 0G is expected to incorporate Midas’ tokenized instruments and vault mechanisms into its AI-optimized architecture. This integration is designed to enable both platforms to support a broader range of institutional users, developers, and liquidity participants.

Midas provides a regulatory-compliant suite of protocols for the issuance of tokenized certificates linked to institutional investment strategies. Its suite of tokens—such as mF-ONE, mMEV, mEDGE, mRE7YIELD, mBASIS, and mTBILL—offers blockchain-based exposure to underlying real-world assets, including private credit, US short-term treasuries, and various market-neutral investment strategies.

“Midas has made huge strides in expanding compliant access to tokenized RWAs, and we’re delighted that they’ve chosen to build on 0G,” said Michael Heinrich, CEO of 0G Labs, in a written statement. “We’re excited to be collaborating with them to develop new financial products that will combine AI with tokenized assets, giving users greater onchain opportunities than ever before,” he added.

Midas To Enable AI-Driven Operations With New Suite Of Compliant Tokens

By integrating with 0G, Midas is set to introduce a suite of compliant and composable tokens within a modular framework tailored to support AI-driven operations and automated smart contract execution. Potential applications include lending mechanisms on-chain, dynamic credit exposure management, AI-assisted risk evaluation, and flexible strategy implementation.

0G operates a modular Layer 1 blockchain specifically designed to support AI-native use cases. Its infrastructure integrates high-throughput computation, decentralized data storage, accessible data layers, and efficient smart contract performance, making it well-suited for applications requiring real-time data processing and complex financial logic.

The 0G platform is engineered for compatibility with both EVM and non-EVM ecosystems. During its Galileo testnet phase, the network achieved high transactional performance and cost-efficiency, recording over 170 million transactions and establishing 13 million accounts in less than two months, while also attracting notable developer engagement.

The partnership between Midas and 0G represents a coordinated effort to align programmable financial protocols with emerging AI applications, aiming to establish interoperable, regulation-aligned infrastructure for the evolving decentralized economy.

