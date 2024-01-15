OpenAI’s Sam Altman Reveals GPT-5 Features, Hints Arrival of Artificial General Intelligence

In a groundbreaking revelation, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI hinted at GPT-5’s capabilities and the imminent arrival of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), urging startups to align their development strategies with the forthcoming advancements. Altman shared the insights during a podcast interview with tech visionary Bill Gates, and shed light on the crucial milestones that OpenAI is diligently working towards to define the landscape of GPT-5.

Altman emphasized the significance of multi-modality in GPT-5, asserting that video will play a pivotal role in its functionality. He said that that GPT-5 is poised to handle both input and output of video content, marking a significant leap forward in the model’s capabilities.

Moreover, he drew a sharp contrast between GPT-4 and its successor, indicating a quantum leap in reasoning abilities. He pointed out that GPT-4’s reasoning capabilities are severely limited, akin to a child’s understanding, pointing to GPT-5’s anticipated System 2 cognitive abilities — enabling more nuanced and complex reasoning for a wide array of situations.

The unreliability of GPT-4, when subjected to repeated questioning, prompted Altman to highlight a key improvement in GPT-5. Altman explained that GPT-5 is expected to learn and remember the most effective responses from its training data, ensuring consistent and accurate performance across various tasks.

“If you ask GPT-4 a question 10,000 times, one of those 10,000 is probably pretty good, but it doesn’t know which one,” said OpenAI’s Sam Altman on Bill Gates’ Unconfuse Me Podcast.

Altman underscored the diverse user expectations from GPT-4 and emphasized OpenAI’s commitment to addressing these varied needs.

The highly anticipated GPT-5 is poised to provide unparalleled customization options, enabling users to tailor the model to various styles and preferences. Altman suggested integrating personal data, including calendar and email information, to enhance the model’s contextual understanding and decision-making capabilities.

“People wants very different things from GPT4, different styles, we will make that all possible; also using your own data such as connect to your calendar, email can enhance the AI model into knowing when to book appointment,” said Altman.

Strategic Imperatives for AI Builders

Altman’s forward-looking message to AI builders emphasized the inevitability of GPT-5 rendering short-term solutions for GPT-4 obsolete by mid to end 2024. He urged builders to shift their focus towards designing products with an AGI mindset, aligning their efforts with the evolving capabilities of GPT-5.

The imperative is to unlock core values and provide solutions that align with the advanced functionalities of the upcoming model, steering clear of futile optimization endeavors for GPT-4. In light of Altman’s revelations, the tech community is now posed with the challenge of anticipating and harnessing the transformative potential of GPT-5, as it ushers in a new era of artificial intelligence.

