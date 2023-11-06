OpenAI Announces GPT-4 Turbo and GPT App Store at its Developer Day Conference

OpenAI unveiled several product offerings during its inaugural Developer day conference, including launch of GPT-4 Turbo and the "GPT App Store" Assistants API.

Artificial intelligence research company OpenAI unveiled several announcements today, during its inaugural Developer day conference. In a significant move, OpenAI launched the GPT-4 Turbo generative AI model and an innovative feature that allows users to craft personalized variants of its widely popular ChatGPT chatbot.

According to the company, GPT-4 Turbo’s contextual knowledge base that now spans up to April 2023 — a stark contrast to its predecessors, which were constrained to information available only until January 2022. The prior versions were unable to answer a query about the recent happenings after February 2022, but GPT-4 Turbo can now provide accurate and up-to-date responses.

Moreover, the model’s token window has been expanded to 128,000-tokens, four times the size of GPT-4’s and the largest among currently commercially available AI models. GPT-4 Turbo’s expanded input capacity can now accommodate inputs of up to 300 pages in length, a substantial enhancement from earlier iterations that were limited to around 3,000 words.



The new version also offers support for DALL-E 3 for AI-generated images and text-to-speech capabilities. Additionally, it grants users the option to receive responses six preset voices, further enhancing the model’s versatility.

The company revealed that GPT-4 Turbo will be more more cost-effective for developers and businesses stating,

“GPT-4 Turbo input tokens are 3x cheaper than GPT-4 at $0.01, and output tokens are 2x cheaper at $0.03”. This aims to offer substantial savings for those leveraging AI models for processing extensive information.

OpenAI said that GPT-4 Turbo has been available for developers in a preview phase starting today, with plans to release it to the broader public in the upcoming weeks.

Make Your Own GPT

To further aiding developers, the company announced the Assistants API, showcasing OpenAI’s efforts towards empowering developers to create “agent-like experiences” within their own applications.



The “GPT Store” aims to transform the landscape for individuals who create their unique GPT models by offering a platform for public accessibility. OpenAI also said that individuals will be able to monetize their creations in the near future, based on the level of usage they garner.

The introduction of these user-friendly features signifies a major step in the evolution of OpenAI’s offerings.

Users can now exercise full control over their chatbots, enabling them to personalize various aspects. This includes giving the chatbot a distinct name and description, modifying the greeting and specifying a set of prompts for other users. Moreover, users can select from a range of options, tailoring a particular chatbot’s capabilities, such as integrating DALL-E, conducting internet searches or even coding tasks.

Potential use cases encompass natural language-based data analysis applications, coding assistants and even AI-powered vacation planners.

The Assistants API Code Interpreter initially launched in March for ChatGPT, enables the creation of graphs, charts and the processing of files. This aims to enable assistants generated with the Assistants API to iteratively execute code for solving complex coding and mathematical challenges.

OpenAI announced that the Assistants API is currently in beta phase and is now accessible to all developers.

The company also introduced “GPTs,” enabling users to craft personalized iterations of ChatGPT for enhanced daily assistance, whether at work, home or for specific tasks. For instance, GPTs can offer guidance on board game rules, aid in teaching math to children, or facilitate sticker design.

“GPTs are available today for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users to try out including Canva and Zapier AI Actions. We plan to offer GPTs to more users soon,” announced OpenAI.

OpenAI said that the process of building a customized GPT is straightforward and accessible to anyone without the need for coding expertise. Users will have the liberty to create GPTs for personal use, internal company functions or broader dissemination. Initiating this creation process simply involves starting a conversation, providing instructions and supplementary information, and selecting functionalities, such as web searches, image creation or data analysis.

“Early customers like Amgen, Bain and Square are already leveraging internal GPTs to do things like craft marketing materials embodying their brand, aid support staff with answering customer questions, or help new software engineers with onboarding,” said OpenAI in a blog post. “Enterprises can get started with GPTs on Wednesday. You can now empower users inside your company to design internal-only GPTs without code and securely publish them to your workspace.”

OpenAI’s Efforts Towards Responsible AI Development

OpenAI said that user interactions with GPTs remain confidential, as they are not shared with the developers. In cases where a GPT interfaces with third-party APIs, users retain the authority to determine the permissibility of data transmission to said APIs.



Furthermore, the company said that when developers customize their own GPT through actions or knowledge incorporation, they can exercise discretion in choosing whether user interactions with that specific GPT contribute to model enhancement.

OpenAI also said it plans to enhance the existing privacy safeguards afforded to users, including the option to exempt their entire accounts from model training. OpenAI has also instituted novel review systems to bolster adherence to their usage policies regarding GPTs. Moreover, the company said that measures have been taken to cultivate user trust by enabling builders to verify their identities.

“By broadening the group of people who decide ‘what to build’ beyond just those with access to advanced technology it’s likely we’ll have safer and better aligned AI. The same desire to build with people, not just for them, drove us to launch the OpenAI API and to research methods for incorporating democratic input into AI behavior, which we plan to share more about soon,” said OpenAI.

