Volkswagen Integrates ChatGPT into Car Voice Assistant to Elevate Drive Experiences

German automaker Volkswagen announced plans to integrate an AI chatbot into all vehicles featuring its IDA voice assistant during the CES 2024 technology conference in Las Vegas on Monday. The AI-powered chatbot, developed in collaboration with software company Cerence and based on OpenAI’s large language model (LLM), is scheduled for a release in second-quarter of 2024, starting from Europe.

The new feature is designed to allow drivers of Volkswagen vehicles equipped with the IDA voice assistant to have researched content read aloud while driving. The IDA voice assistant not only answers general questions but also manages the car’s infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning systems.

ChatGPT being integrated into the IDA voice assistant, promises to go beyond basic AI chatbot capabilities, offering functionalities such as enriching conversations, answering driver queries and providing hands-free vehicle-specific information.

Volkswagen’s electric vehicle models such as ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.3, along with the new Tiguan, Passat, and Golf vehicles will integrate the new AI chatbot. However, the feature will not be available in Volkswagen models in the United States initially, as its introduction is currently under consideration and pending internal approvals.

Volkswagen envisions future advancements where AI will offer additional information, expanding beyond its current capabilities. This could involve receiving vehicle-specific details, interacting in intuitive language, and contributing to more enriched conversations.

With this integration, Volkswagen aims to become the first volume manufacturer to standardize the AI chatbot in its compact cars.

Volkswagen’s Approach to AI Voice Assistant

The implementation doesn’t necessitate Volkswagen drivers to establish a new account or install any app or ChatGPT software. Activation of the IDA voice assistant occurs through user initiation by saying “Hello IDA” or utilizing a button on the steering wheel.

It’s important to note that ChatGPT does not access any vehicle data, and a prompt deletion of questions and answers immediately follows to safeguard data protection. Cerence Chat Pro plays a facilitating role in this process by utilizing various sources, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to provide accurate and relevant responses to users’ queries.

AI-Powered Voice Assistants Revolutionize Automotive Technology

​​As automotive technology advances, the incorporation of AI-powered voice assistants in cars is gaining traction. These systems, driven by artificial intelligence, provide drivers with a hands-free interface to control various functions within the vehicle.

It is projected that nearly 95% of consumers are expected to utilize conversational assistants, including voice assistants in their cars, within the next three years, reflecting a notable upward trend, as per Capgemini report.

Recently, Mercedes-Benz also introduced a new virtual assistant with the capability of offering context-based suggestions and engaging in dialogues with users. The assistant is capable of communicating in different tones to convey various emotions and ask intelligent questions for clarification. The assistant is set to be integrated into vehicles, including the new concept CLA class—an all-electric iteration of the carmaker’s smaller four-door model.

Mercedes-Benz highlighted an additional feature of its new voice assistant, namely a plausibility check for the responses it generates. This involves cross-referencing recommendations with data stored in the cloud and incorporating customer self-reporting, ensuring reliability—for instance, verifying if a suggested restaurant or shop has indeed closed down.

In a dynamic intersection of automotive innovation and AI, Volkswagen’s integration of an AI chatbot signals company’s another step in enhancing the driving experience.

