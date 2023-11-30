News Report Technology
November 29, 2023

OpenAI Welcomes Back Sam Altman as CEO, Microsoft Joins Board

Published: November 29, 2023 at 11:25 pm Updated: November 30, 2023 at 2:36 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 29, 2023 at 11:25 pm

In Brief

Sam Altman has rejoined as OpenAI’s CEO after a board restructuring, with Microsoft now assuming a non-voting role in the company board.

OpenAI Welcomes Back Sam Altman as CEO, Microsoft Joins Board

In a significant turn of events, OpenAI has reinstated Sam Altman as CEO, just a week after his abrupt removal by the company’s board. The decision marks a new chapter for the AI research firm, which is also welcoming Microsoft in a non-voting capacity on its newly restructured board.

Altman’s return follows a period of controversy, where the OpenAI board cited a lack of candor in his communications as the reason for his initial dismissal.

The board’s lack of confidence in his leadership led to the appointment of CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Altman praised Murati’s exceptional leadership during this transitional phase, confirming her return to the CTO role.

OpenAI’s Restructuring and Microsoft’s Board Involvement

The newly formed OpenAI board will see Bret Taylor assuming the role of Chair, replacing Greg Brockman.

The board will also include economist Larry Summers, Quora co-founder and CEO Adam D’Angelo, and a non-voting observer from Microsoft, the company’s largest investor. Altman emphasized the board’s diversity and experience, reflecting the multifaceted mission of OpenAI.

Altman also addressed potential conflict of interest concerns regarding Adam D’Angelo’s dual role as a board member and CEO of Quora and Poe. He assured that D’Angelo had been transparent and responsible in managing these concerns.

The reappointment of Altman and Brockman as CEO and President respectively, only 72 hours after their departure, signifies a strong comeback. Altman expressed gratitude towards Microsoft’s leadership for their support during this tumultuous period and is optimistic about the future of their partnership.

As OpenAI continues its journey in building beneficial AGI, the return of its co-founder and the new board dynamics are set to influence the direction and governance of one of the leading entities in AI research.

