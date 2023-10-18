IBM Expands Partnership with AWS for Generative AI Solutions and Training

IBM today announced the expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bolster generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, offering expertise and in-depth training for 10,000 consultants. According to IBM, the partnership aims to empower its clients with the strategic application of generative AI for critical business use cases.

IBM Consulting and AWS plan to enhance their generative AI capabilities by providing specialized training for 10,000 consultants, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. The companies announced that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to supply clients with generative AI solutions that can swiftly integrate AI into their business and IT operations on the AWS platform.

“Enterprises around the world are looking to take advantage of the full potential of generative AI but they also recognize the complexities associated with applying it to their business. The generative AI landscape is diverse, and that’s why we’re working alongside AWS to bring our clients joint solutions with generative AI capabilities,” Becky Carroll, Global AWS Strategic Partnership Leader at IBM Consulting, told Metaverse Post. “The solutions are designed to help our clients integrate AI quickly into business and IT operations building on AWS.”

The joint solutions IBM and AWS plan to deploy include Contact Center Modernization with Amazon Connect, Supply Chain Ensemble on AWS and Platform Services on AWS. IBM told Metaverse Post that the company plans to soon expand the solution set to help clients with other use cases.



“We have already seen benefits of AI with clients in the telecom industry and we’re working closely with clients across several others including financial services, industrial and healthcare,” added IBM Consulting’s Carroll.

IBM and AWS have a longstanding collaboration, with a focus on delivering AI solutions for cost-efficiency and growth. IBM Consulting said it helps clients establish guardrails to manage bias, data security, lineage and provenance —- while embracing a principled approach to enterprise AI.

“Our customers are increasingly looking for the technical support and AI expertise they need to build and implement a generative AI strategy that drives business value from their entire cloud value chain,” said Chris Niederman, Managing Director, Global Systems Integrators at AWS, in a statement. “We are excited to be working with IBM to include embedded generative AI capabilities that assist our mutual customers scale their applications – and help IBM consultants deepen their expertise on best practices for customer engagement with AWS generative AI services.”

Generative AI for Industrial Use Cases

IBM Consulting and AWS announced they have integrated generative AI to streamline voice and digital interactions, to enhance the pipeline between chatbots and live agents. The integration will offers agents summarized details to streamline issue resolution and improve quality management.

“We’re seeing particular interest for generative AI in the contact center space, especially as customers demand a more seamless experience. We worked together with AWS to add AI-enabled functions which will allow for a seamless transfer between chatbots and live agents to expedite resolution times,” IBM Consulting’s Becky Carroll told Metaverse Post. “We are also using generative AI to improve the agent as well as the customer experience.”

IBM said that Bouygues Telecom, a French communications service provider, is using generative AI capabilities for call summarization from with IBM Consulting Contact Center Modernization with Amazon Connect.

Likewise, Platform Services on AWS have now been upgraded with generative AI capabilities for improved management of the entire cloud value chain. The enhancements include intelligent issue resolution and observability techniques, resulting in improved uptime and quicker issue resolution.

Supply Chain Ensemble on AWS is a forthcoming offering that will introduce a virtual assistant designed to accelerate and optimize supply chain operations, improve customer service, reduce costs, streamline logistics and assess supply chain risks.

Additionally, IBM Consulting will integrate AWS generative AI services into its proprietary IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator to expedite cloud transformation, reverse engineering, code generation and conversion.

IBM asserts it has already established substantial expertise in AWS’s generative AI services, including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon CodeWhisperer and Amazon Bedrock. The partnership aims to equip consultants with an exclusive training program focused on best practices for client engagement with AWS generative AI services.

WatsonX Arrives on AWS Marketplace

IBM said it will make its data store watsonx.data, available on AWS as a fully managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. This aligns with the company’s plans to make watsonx.ai and watsonx.governance available on AWS by 2024, facilitating client access to IBM data, AI, and security software on the AWS platform.

“Businesses today need access to a full technology stack, to train, tune and deploy AI including foundation models across their organization with their own trusted data, speed and governance – all in one place and across any cloud environment,” explained IBM Consulting’s Carroll. “Making watsonx.data available as a service in AWS Marketplace, we aim to support client needs around hybrid cloud, providing the technology and expertise to maximize their AWS cloud investments and advise them on how best to use generative AI capabilities with AWS.”

She added that experts from IBM Consulting’s Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE), introduced earlier this year, will work closely with IBM-AWS’s joint partner AI ecosystem.

“As for the immediate future, we’re continuing our plans to integrate watsonx with AWS. We’re excited to dig into our current use cases and expand over time based on client demand,” Carroll added.

